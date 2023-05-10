Sara Ali Khan serves fashion goals with her airport look as she carries a Celine monochrome handbag in style

We have all been on a colour kick lately. There are most moments when we feel that we've had our hands tied to find perfection, in terms of classics. But, as Sara Ali Khan showed (too many times), monochrome is stylishly cool and trendy. This came from the Bollywood girl who has found most of her sartorial matches in that of vibrant pinks and greens. The dawn of her travel looks and going out and about routine, gave life to a new bag obsession in us. Excuse the truth - or don't. Celine is the best!

The Atrangi Re actress was recently photographed at the Mumbai airport and was dressed in an athleisure chic outfit. It looks simple but frequent travellers do not always dress up like they're off to a parade on the runway. And most importantly, comfort could mean A to us and B to you. So, stick to your shopping moods and methods.

Sara Ali Khan travel look is all the ace with a mini handbag

Khan's ensemble was in the likes of Summer closet essentials. Do you know how? It included a tie-dye printed sweatshirt. The print is very playful in nature and it can be styled in many ways this season, that is only if you pick the right fabric. Consider using lightweight and breathable fabrics, such as cotton or linen. These allow air circulation and help keep you cool and comfortable. Pair them with denim shorts, skirts, or flowy maxi skirts for a casual and effortless vibe. Add a straw hat, sunglasses, and sandals to complete your laid-back look. Although, we suggest you pick tees instead.

The Kedarnath actress styled her close-neck number with grey sweatpants and wrapped up her look with accessories such as multi-coloured sneakers, black sunglasses and a New York Yankees cap which had her name customised and etched on it. She tied her hair into a ponytail and also applied lipstick.

Get ready to be blown away by the sight of her Nano Luggage Bag from the French luxury brand that was brought to shape with two leather handles, a removable shoulder strap and zip closures. Having it and taking it out on travels and beyond is enough. Because, once a crowd-pleaser, always a crowd-pleaser. Have you not spotted a hundred monochrome bags of all sizes and textures, honestly? Black and white handbags are timeless and versatile accessories that can complement a wide range of outfits. Pay attention to the size, shape, and functionality of the bag to ensure it meets your needs. Additionally, consider the materials used, such as leather, canvas, or synthetic fabrics, to find a handbag that suits your preferences in terms of durability and aesthetics.

Now back to what may not make it up to your instant favourite list in the hot season. Sweatpants are typically associated with cooler weather and cosy indoor activities, you can still incorporate them into your current wardrobe with a few adjustments. Choose sweatpants with a looser fit to allow air circulation and prevent them from clinging to your skin. Avoid overly tight or tapered styles that may restrict movement and trap heat. Look for sweatpants made from lightweight and breathable materials, such as cotton or linen blends. These fabrics will help keep you cool and comfortable in warmer temperatures.

