Sara Ali Khan shines in a more than Rs 1 lakh Abhinav Mishra sharara set that looks royally chic

All ivory, all the time. Monsoon is setting in, and letting go of ivory outfits is the sartorial cardinal rule we cannot smash. It comes to an assurance this time around with Sara Ali Khan's recent look for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotions. Comb over her latest and previous looks and you can instantly tell where her loyalty lies and is headed towards - sharara suits, did it take a brief moment for you to give this answer? To desi your way through many pre-wedding celebrations like Mehendi, here we let you in on what we saw and know at this minute.

Somewhere along the way of scouting for fashionable looks, we stopped at Sara's for advanced guidance on how to wear ivory elegantly through and through. For as long as we know, ivory outfits have had a long-term effect on our shopping preferences. Sharara sets that are white appear as it is - unfiltered in terms of their beauty and royalty. Most importantly, Mehendi is a celebration that amplifies joy and should your outfit run low on it?

Sara Ali Khan dazzles in a sharara set

Khan donned an Abhinav Mishra three-piece attire worth Rs 149,500. Get yourself to hold a grip on this designer creation that looks so neatly crafted. Her co-ordinated outfit consisted of a mini kurta with short sleeves and a V neckline, embroidered patterns. This was made from Chandheri as were her sharara bottoms with their flares decorated with mirror work, resham and tassels curated from gold foil. If sparkle and sheer do not seem intimidating to you, take a look at her netted dupatta which also had a scalloped hem.

Tanya Ghavri styled Sara's look with hoop earrings and cuffs for bangles. Yes, you need juttis and a potli bag. No, it doesn't get better than with these accessories. Traditionally picked and often personalized, the mirror work perfection has us cinched to its allure. Choose embellished juttis that show off shine and statement. Also, glamorous are multi-colored juttis that bring more than plain ivory to look forward with its quirky color pop. Speaking of her makeup and hairdo, it included kohl and it is easy to see why her hairstyle was simply pretty.

Mishra is an Indian designer who is famed for his work related to creating ensembles for brides and beyond. It is gratifying to see how his designs are contemporary and modish that bear unique outcomes. May we suggest you check out bright colors and fabrics of tasteful charm? Mirrorwork, fine stitching and handcrafted detailing are all held in high esteem in his creations. Whether it's for a mehendi evening, or any special celebration, an Abhinav Mishra ensemble is sure to look the most extraordinary.

