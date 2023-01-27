Sara Ali Khan's Aachho sharara set is for a flower-filled fabulous desi look

Sara in a sharara set. That's how a look made its way into our hearts recently. You know you want an attire when you get schooled on squeezing in colours and getting glamour as a result effortlessly. Doing just that was the Bollywood actress who nailed her desi look worthy of compliments and then some. Tossing on jackets was the easiest look you pulled off until now? A bulk of looks that came in from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's anniversary celebrations got us a bit addicted to the fun the Khan girl brought about. Warm enough for winter weddings and cultural functions, this combo is a total sell with its aesthetically compelling prints and hues.

Not all roses are meant to be red and this is something that the Kedarnath actress's outfit proved. Beautifully pink and blue, it was soothing and we're a big believer in following references that are downright very wearable and versatile. Sara's Gulbahaar Shibori set from Aachho is handcrafted, and sustainable and has good focus-drawing features such as its peplum-style mini kurta also with puff sleeves and a gold foil-made border with some blue for an added bright glamour.

Sara Ali Khan nails her ethnic glam in a sharara set

If you're shopping a little too religiously, Sara's three-piece attire comes for Rs. 5,483.00. Looking for more bonuses? Repeat and when questions are asked about your outfit, that is when you will be reminded of a purchase made with no regrets. Its flared pants have a tie-dye print, flared silhouette and a broad gold border. Her organza dupatta looked like cotton candy, delightful in all ways.