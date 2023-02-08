Sara Ali Khan's Bunaai kurta set is epic for a glam desi day and travel streak

On Wednesdays and every day we just want wins to be an eternally favourite word. Don't we know how a kurta reveals its USP? It gives you all the good vibe and elegance just so rightly. Is Spring already on the horizon? Or is it the pretty hue and the comforting appeal of Sara Ali Khan's kurta combo that is convincing us to ditch the jacket life? We've spotted a handful of joy-givers (outfits) already and to say that we're curious about the Bollywood actress's latest airport look would be an understatement.

Wear some love and prints this month, you beauties. An extra session of dates will be called in given the February requisite. But, does this suggest we won't join other celebrations like family gatherings, cultural events and pujas? Since we never usually hear about the cons of ethnic ensembles, how about we pull in a lovely attire like this one for our wardrobe?

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in an ethnic outfit

The Atrangi Re actress's three-piece ensemble is from Bunaai. The lilac tone here is interrupted beautifully with white. Curated from cotton, Sara's Rs. 3,375.00 set does have a tea-length printed kurta which features a V neckline, long slits on both sides, three-quarter sleeves with sheer cuffs with flower patterns, and artistically decorated scalloped embroidery.

Sara wore this piece also with her semi-sheer and lightweight dupatta and straight-fit matching pants which was also a host to the same print and pattern. Repetitive but nice repetitive. If you love something traditional, the 27-year-old's oxidised silver jhumkas are a good influence. The ethos of a typical ethnic look does appreciate a bunch of bangles and juttis too, isn't it? The Kedarnath actress wore ivory bangles and a pair of 'Shooting Star' juttis from Fizzy Goblet. The handcrafted creation worth Rs. 3,400 has a play of multi-hued thread work, gota work and mini mirrors for some sheen.