Sara Ali Khan's David Koma co-ord set is the red you need to run to for a stylish look

A winter red that is radiant and all the rage. Knowing of its history and future is vastly satisfying and stunning, sometimes we love what is cliched and we're proud to accept it. Imagine what ruckus would the disappearance of red from fashion books cause? Hate to have put this thought on your mind and ours. At the moment, we can't figure out whether winter is walking on the extinction path or will it have its brief moments for a couple of days. Closet management and style shifts can be real and difficult to come to grips with at times. Sara Ali Khan's cardigan weather chill is tempting and we don't want to put this red outfit to rest.

Somewhere along the way, we found a co-ordinated set on a weekend. It is warm and cute. True for the viewer, true for the wearer. Choose who you want to be while we decode her look in steps. You can style it for a date but we'd wear it all week and ignore what our mood board shows. Aren't the makers of rules also the ones to break them in a minute? We're that club.

Sara's red hot glamour in a cardigan and skirt

Some of us were cyclically obsessed with rocking skirts and boots as a combo in fall and winter. While you purposely step backwards from boots, get closer to skirts. It also has a perfect match. The Atrangi Re actress was styled by Lakshmi Lehr in a David Koma two-piece combo from Pre-Fall '22 collection.

Giving chic is her ribbed-knit cardigan made from stretch and recycled wool. It had long sleeves and mini beaded embellishments. She teamed the Rs. 24,510.41 cropped topper with Rs. 16,580.18 asymmetrically hemmed, tight-fitted mini skirt. Sara's look was accessorised with jewellery from E3K. She wore earrings that were detailed with spikes and gold rings.

Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous with a side-parted wavy hairdo. It gave a fully-done makeup finish with eyeshadow, kohl, mascara and lipstick.

