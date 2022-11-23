Sara Ali Khan’s David Koma look packs glamour with a show-stealing statement skirt

Sara Ali Khan breaks the predictable monotone dressing trend as she decides to reign the fashion news with her statement black and red ensemble. The star has never shirked away from playing with colors and this time she certainly brings back the clever play with the red and black combination. The bold colors are certainly essential for partygoers but what stands out is the ultra-glam statement red skirt by David Koma. Scroll on for the complete look.

A Closer Look

We have been crushing over Sara Ali Khan’s powerful red skirt with statement black detailing. The Appliqué-Detail Side Slit Skirt worth $3,353 or Rs.274,603.99 is right out of the racks of designer label David Koma that certainly is a party look essential. What made it riveting is the applique detailing on the side slit and an attractive straight hem. Curated with acrylic, acetate, viscose, and spandex with acetate and polyester lining the skirt hugs the body at just the right places. Sara paired the skirt with a contrasting black top with embellished cold shoulder details. The versatile skirt can be styled in multiple ways, our vote goes to a matching red top or a sheer black long-sleeved top for a dress-like illusion.

Sara’s The Attico heels

While the skirt grabs all the attention, Sara’s The Attico heels add just the right amount of drama to the look. The ''Venus'' Black Slingback heels by The Attico are worth €730 or Rs. 61,666.03 that featured a lace-up slingback in black satin with crystal rhinestones studded high heel. Sara Ali Khan added to the feminine yet impactful look with gorgeously braided hair and a couple of rings. For the makeup, she glammed up with light pink lips, striking eyes, and bold brows. Let Sara Ali Khan inspire you to gear up for the predictable party season knocking at our doors with a flattering skirt like the David Koma number and a pair of shiny statement heels.

Sara’s look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

