Sara Ali Khan's Devnaagri Anarkali suit looks ivory chic and is the perfect outfit choice for weddings

It feels like it's glam O'clock every day with ivory ethnic suits around. Allow us to confess that we have had endless meetings with ivory ensembles in Summer. How about we check out a chic creation for you? With regard to white and ivory outfits, Sara Ali Khan is a pure leading light. As a fashion writer, we naturally know that whites and neons run her gamut of outfits and the Bollywood actress' latest look is crystal clear evidence of her no-fuss approach to desi style.

We often tap into her photos to peek behind the details of her outfits and one such result shows a Devnaagri Anarkali set. Just recently she wore a sharara set from the Indian brand and now she has turned the spotlight on an Anarkali suit. If you're the one to draw a beeline between statement and regality as a guest who attends weddings regularly, take a look at her outfit for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotions.

White Anarkalis are continuously in a stunning form that makes them an elegant and timeless choice. Designed with the utmost luxurious fabrics, namely, silk, chanderi, brocade, and velvet, its opulent factor is often derived from sequins, pearls, zardozi work, crystals, and similar details. It isn't a traditional look without accessorizes like maang tikka, jhumkas, anklets, oxidized bangles, and a nose ring.

Sara Ali Khan makes a case for ethnic glamour in an Anarkali combo

We are utterly obsessed with Khan's Rs 28,500.00 three-piece ivory set. Her midi and Anarkali-style kurta featured long sleeves with slits, fine thread embroidery done in white and beige on sleeves, and neckline's border in plain white, vertical panels, and a deep neckline. She teamed it with an embroidered shantoon palazzo with organza-based hems and a see-through organza dupatta that also had similar embroidered motifs as seen on the sleeves of her kurta. Sara wore pearl-embellished juttis with this attire. Her hairstyle was straight and she looked very pretty in nude-toned makeup.

Have you also reached for oxidized jewelry on repeat during weddings? Get Sara's look which was accessorized with jhumkas and bangles. Can you now guess when she sported this ethnic look? It was the day she went jewelry shopping with her co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Oxidized jewelry suit a wide variety of outfits, including traditional and Indo-western outfits from sarees to maxi skirts. So, you can create your antique-inspired or bohemian looks with oxidized accessories. And, sometimes, look for oxidized accessories designed with semi-precious stones, pearls, and such striking adornments for a completely polished look. Your jewelry's durability is tested based on its functionality, right? And, for which you should provide and treat it with care. Keep your oxidized jewelry away from direct contact with perfumes and water.

