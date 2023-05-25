Sara Ali Khan's Devnaagri Rs 52K sharara set proves fuchsia pink is the prettiest Summer colour

Fuchsia pink takes over Summer and so much so in style! Sara Ali Khan formed the basis for the fashionable color of the season and it came through her top-tier promotional ethnic look for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Offering a piece of accurate evidence was her look from yesterday when she dressed up in a strikingly vibrant sharara set. Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder surely but also in this attire that was expertly worn by the stunning girl. Get in on the chat of how to style your look for an engagement celebration.

We know we passionately discuss every new ensemble we come across as would anyone else who admires things close to their hearts. And, on that note, here's a three-piece sharara that is at the height of fashion - more like on a power top. It's an outfit that is destined to be yours and ours. It's just so good! Almost half the fun of entering into a party has to do with picking a suitable fit that also looks on-fleek. Clearly, we cannot love this more!

Sara Ali Khan looks radiant in a sharara set

After a joyous tour in Rajasthan, Sara returned to Mumbai recently to take an auto rickshaw ride in the city and added a few more promotional activities for her upcoming movie. She posed for ample pictures with the handsome Vicky Kaushal, and the former was decked up in a Devnaagri creation.

The premise of an alluring attire ranges between the fabrics, embroideries, and the pattern of silhouette one goes with. And, beautifully so, the diva's outfit bathed in elegance with a body-hugging mini kurta designed with details such as a close neck, keyhole with a button closure at the back, and white and beige floral thread embroidery enhanced by mini pearl detailing. She wore her sleeveless number with wide-leg sharara bottoms and a silk-made dupatta with a border that showcased cutwork detailing.

She looked every inch the queen of the event with an outfit curated with both organza and tabby silk, worth Rs 52,000. Her look further delved into a swooning hack with studded and gold hoop earrings and footwear. Sara's hair was pulled at the back to be tied into a ponytail and her pout had some glossy goodness. And, indeed, no one can ever go wrong with kohl and mascara.

There are no parameters on how a sharara set can be styled. Although, the weather may demand you to throw caution to the wind or perhaps not? Here are tips that will help you understand what we mean. Fabrics such as cotton, chiffon, georgette, or linen are mere darlings - comfortable and easy on the skin. Wear hues such as pink proudly; pastels like blue, lemon yellow, and peach are some refreshing hues you can hold on to regularly. Lastly, sleep on the fact that long-sleeved tops are vulturing around your eyes. They can restrict airflow and cause excessive sweat to lead the day for you. Keep cool with sleeveless or puff sleeves. Pick a lightweight dupatta to only avoid any strenuous level of draping. Let it feel light and look like bliss.

Do you love her outfit? Let us know in the comments section.