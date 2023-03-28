Sara Ali Khan's Dhruv Kapoor shirt is a floral firestorm in a frame; Do you know its cost?

Hint: Going floral again but in a chicer 2023 way. No Spring day or night is complete without a shirt and it doesn't have to be colour-free. Colours are here to stay this season and as we all turn official painters over one look at a time, Sara Ali Khan's newest look is the invigorated high we want to test for a weekend lunch look. It always makes sense to wear stylish outfits but when seasonless it is more like a lottery you never dreamt of.

Destined to drive us crazy over some unique details, Sara's look for Gaslight movie promotion is part sweet, part quirky. Join the pact in style as you can shop for her shirt from Dhruv Kapoor. Come on, denim-on-denim isn't the only trend to overdo. Is this basic? It's beyond that. A staple that is made to look contemporary and will you not wear the same with shorts?

Sara Ali Khan rocks a black-on-black look in style

Feel fashionable and comfortable in a flower-printed shirt. Made from cotton and with a lot of coolness, it had batwing sleeves, handcrafted beads, a collar and an extremely long tie-up closure with contrast stitching detail. We often tend to look at white shirts as something unsharable and repeatedly wearable, right? Does this too have a similar scope?

The 27-year-old's multi-coloured shirt was styled by Lakshmi Lehr with black trousers which gave it a co-ordinated outfit finish. New season, new us? Yes, today is our lucky day. You can also style the Rs. 20,500.00 shirt with matching coloured pants like blue or pink based on how loud or subtle you want your look to be. How about an unbuttoned topper for your crop tops? Cute. Guaranteed to dress you up and even more flawlessly with a black handbag as your accessory. Recall some of your go-to bags now, please? Sara's look included rings and earrings.

Can you rate her look on our #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

