Sara Ali Khan's Jacquemus co-ord set proves it's glam-o-clock when in pink

Summer serve as a reference. Sara Ali Khan's promotion-o-thon for Gaslight is heavily coloured, funky, and fabulous. We've met mood matches after matches and as fashion loyalists, no inspiration goes untried. Our mood board for the season is getting crazily crowded and we know there will be no end to summer schooling until the monsoon shows up. Have you seen the Bollywood girl's latest outfit? Whether you want to stand out from the crowd or prove that your ensemble is a creation of visual interest, here is the look to place your eyes on.

Sold on the exit of winter or not, a co-ordinated set can change the way you think and style. Convinced to take a new route of chic with Sara's two-piece ribbed knit outfit, already? Catch us wearing this one and never getting tired of it. Yesterday, she opted for a Jacquemus skirt combo, colourful and beautifully bright, she looked stunning. Ease your getting-ready process for a brunch with this guide.

Sara Ali Khan looks stylish in a skirt set

Sara donned a one-shoulder spaghetti 'Concha' Rs. 28,063.77 top which had a tight fit. Wouldn't you gravitate towards all of its appeal from triple-hued stripes, seersucker detailing, and a purple embellished detail that held the straps of her top together? Get the glamour of your style's wheels turning super perfectly with a matching midi skirt. It has a thigh-high slit, and side cut-outs which have been covered up here.

The figure-hugging Rs. 46,236.30 skirt can also be paired up with basics like monotone crop tops or vice versa with bottoms like denim pants and shorts. Packing up your holiday bags? Wait, find your skirt a bikini top to create a new team. That's sexy, don't you think? We now reached the depths of a beach look as well.

For a pop of sparkle, get heels. Then, there's smokey eye makeup to take you back to the old glam days. Classic and outstanding, blend kohl and eyeshadow with a brush. A low bun hairdo can add up to moments of double swoon.

Can you rate her look on our #OMB scale as well? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

