Sara Ali Khan's kurta suit makes for a desi lesson on how to look ready for Onam; Yay or Nay?
Sara Ali Khan's latest ethnic ensemble is all things glam done right.
Let's be honest: how often do we spend our time online looking for ethnic ensembles? Festivals are a sheer spectacle for fashion lovers as well. You get to dress up just as your heart pleases and experiment with limitless options. There are too many incomings so you can keep a place for both simple, non, or ultra-shiny outfits, you choose your team, we'll keep spoiling your sartorial desire with too many celeb-donned outfit references. Sara Ali Khan just showed that there is a place for minimalism and this guide can add to a strong start.
Onam isn't even a day away and this looks a lot like the SOS attire or inspiration you may need. Sara Ali Khan just embraced another kurta suit and it looks gorgeous. So, when you're looking for something particularly comfortable, look at this ivory set. The quirky style icon shifted her attention to this plain kurta which had a side royal touch with the easy-on-the-eye gold border and accessories.
It's giving classy vibes, we must admit. Today for Lord Ganesha's darshan at the T-Series office in Mumbai, the Atrangi Re actress looked full-on pretty in a desi outfit. Expect nothing less from her. Sara's midi kurta featured a V neckline and three-quarter sleeves. Worn to match with her palazzo pants which had a wide-legged silhouette and an organza dupatta with subtle embroidered work, its borders too looked the best.
Yes, Sara is the moment. Those accessories make for a soothing affair with embroidered juttis, gold bangles stacked to stand out, and jhumkas with pearl accents. Get on with your glam with kohl, a bindi, and a lipstick of your choice. What is that one hairdo you'll never get bored of? You now have the answer to how to style your hair.
