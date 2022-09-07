Sara Ali Khan's kurta suit makes for a desi lesson on how to look ready for Onam; Yay or Nay?

Let's be honest: how often do we spend our time online looking for ethnic ensembles? Festivals are a sheer spectacle for fashion lovers as well. You get to dress up just as your heart pleases and experiment with limitless options. There are too many incomings so you can keep a place for both simple, non, or ultra-shiny outfits, you choose your team, we'll keep spoiling your sartorial desire with too many celeb-donned outfit references. Sara Ali Khan just showed that there is a place for minimalism and this guide can add to a strong start.