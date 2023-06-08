Sara Ali Khan's Libas kurta suit looks beautifully ethnic and costs less than Rs 2K

By the looks of Sara Ali Khan's ethnic suits, we know she gives us frequent style envy. It's a reference-heavy world and we know how to live in it because of the Bollywood actress. She proves regularly that it is not all crop tops and shorts that are wearable and repeatable. You know we’d never give you a recommendation that would come to nothing, right? Her traditional looks become subjects of close scrutiny often and she's very keenly focused on wearing white outfits. You know what that conveys in Summer.

As someone who chooses practicality over 'new day, new outfit' logic, finding cool in white outfits has become a sartorial thing. We are also encouraging you to check out Khan's recent look because it has an affordable price tag. There's no meaning hidden by why we wear whites more often than any other hue in the hot season. It's refreshing; spend your money on fabrics such as cotton, linen, or chiffon and loose-fitted ensembles to let air circulation pass in and out.

Sara Ali Khan nails her desi look in an off-white kurta suit

You might also be interested to know what accessories to style your ethnic outfit with and to fully convince you, we have these tips. Consider silver or gold jewelry, namely, jhumkas, chandbali earrings, rings, and bangles. And, you're absolutely on the graceful path, if you're primed to deliver looks with added accessories like bandanas, neon beaded bangles, handbags and fancy juttis.

For the promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara and her dapper co-star arrived for a press meet in Mumbai. The actress looked drop-dead fabulous in a Libas off-white cotton suit three-piece set. Worth Rs 1,849 post discount, her midi kurta featured a close neck, short sleeves, and silver foil work done in triangles. Dupatta had a subtle scalloped border and her pants bore wide-leg hems.

As for the Schiffli embroidered patterns on Sara's attire, it has caught on with most of us. It's a very pretty embroidery technique and here it wasn't minimal; there seems to appear a gleaming detail which could be mirrors or the silver foil. Earlier, this week we saw actress Ananya Panday in a kurta set that was just alluring with Schiffli's work. All things considered, celebrities frequently wear Schiffli embroidered dresses and kurtas.

Schiffli embroidery is characterized by fine and precise stitching. The use of machine work along with multiple color threads are incorporated to create patterns such as geometric designs, floral and so on. Easy to dress up or down, outfits with such embroidery offer a festive flair so style it with classy accessories.

Sara reached for a stunning bracelet, chunky earrings, anklets and embellished juttis and looked flawless.

