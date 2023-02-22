Sara Ali Khan's Manish Malhotra co-ord set proves all is chic where there is velvet and floral

Getting behind shararas of 2022 is over. There's a twisted formula and we like its ease. Not all updates are positive but this one is precisely pretty and we can't lock it up in our hearts. To make it yours, here are all the 'rosy' details you need to know. Sara Ali Khan is a travel junkie and how does one exhibit such behaviour? By exploring on and on and sometimes though short-timed, one does make it happen. Just yesterday she was in Doha and the Bollywood actress jetted off back to India today.

As you take this sartorial cue to notch up your look, be the guest dressed in a black outfit. What constitutes a classy one, do you know? Velvet is something to discover and in some instances re-discover. This reference of Sara in an Indo-western outfit came knocking at our screens and there is a spike in our attention. It has a story of floral which is its number one and the best.

Sara Ali looks lovely in a two-piece outfit

The 27-year-old looked elegant in a Manish Malhotra co-ordinated set. We're all continuously cashing in on lehengas, sarees, and the traditionally-approved ensembles but the Sara-appreciated, two-piece combo could be the beginning of a chicer spectrum you could just happily trust.

Very shoppable and stylish is the Atrangi Re actress's peplum-style kurta that featured a high neck with floral pink and green artwork limited to the bust and also kept on the back. The colourful flowers here also had sparkly hints instilling a very spring feeling.

She rocked the sleeveless mini number with bootcut pants. It wasn't tiered and was simple and stellar. In a month where references of juttis are at their highest, can we pick a pair and drag it into this look? For a nighttime function, something shiny is the sweet spot to hit. Utterly low on accessories, she looked a true stunner with just a ponytail, eyeliner and a glossy pout.

