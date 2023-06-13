Sara Ali Khan's Muksweta custom kurta suit is pink and perfectly striking

Think of it as a pink kurta suit with benefits. If there is one inspiration we can always count on Sara Ali Khan for, it's an ethnic look. Thankfully, fashion is now dominated by pink and during the weekend, she gave us a valuable lesson on how to adjust to the peak pink trend. Everyone out there is Barbie-ing in a thousand ways and bringing their unique and chic iterations, another top won't hurt. Fast forward to the recent weekend night, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress turned a guest at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding reception and here's how beautifully pink she looked.

Out in full force with glamor, you will be happy that Khan's custom desi attire is achievable for a cultural celebration evening. The sheen, motifs, and embroidery work on it are details that will keep guests around you up at night. It's that good! With elegance and the Bollywood actress being all the talk almost always, we will never beg to differ with what she dons.

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in a pink kurta suit

If you already have a dedicated section for kurta suits but want to incorporate more pink, turn your heads to Sara's look and focus on the added tips we have especially written down for you. The shining star dressed up in a Muksweta by Mukund and Ms Shweta’s three-piece suit creation. Pastel and pretty, she donned a knee-length chanderi kurta which bore a close neckline, sleeves of three-quarter length, and intricate embroidered patterns. She teamed this piece with straight-fit pants which had mini slits. It looks quite like satin and this material is most often accepted and labelled as luxurious. Particularly for its radiance-giving potential.

The fabulous Sara's look included a hand-painted organza dupatta with a floral print in pink and green on it. Bedecked with mini white beads and silver gota work, it looked downright exquisite. In all of the enchanting goodness, her getup was fully accessorized. It had drop earrings with tiers, bangles, a flat and embroidered potli bag, anklets, and juttis.

A surefire way to style your hair is to secure it into a neat ponytail. Highly doable and applicable on Summer days, you can also wear it throughout Monsoon as the weather can make your hair limp and too prone to frizz. Sara also wore kohl, a bindi and brown lipstick topped off with gloss.

Since we have no choice but to gear up for Monsoon, we want to guide you on what materials to select; they need to be resistant to rain and moisture.

Do you know? Polyester blends boast water-repellent properties. Avoid heavy fabrics as they can be cumbersome to deal with. Bring on colors and joy with floral and tropical prints. During humid and damp days, the use of loose-fitting kurtas and bottoms is recommended. Do not layer it with a jacket as it can restrict airflow and make you look uncomfortably super warm.

