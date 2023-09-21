Sara Ali Khan’s pink banarasi kurta set with traditional juttis is the PERFECT festive wear ensemble

Sara Ali Khan has revolutionized our image of kurta sets, making it into a design statement for everyday wear. Sara has mastered a variety of kurta set styles with her natural sense of fashion, leaving us in awe of her ethnic style. Sara has mastered the timeless elegance of an Anarkali Kurta Set, the flattering shape of an A-line kurta set, and the regal charm of a floor-length kurta set. Her ability to seamlessly mix traditional elements with a modern twist is what sets her apart. With each appearance, Sara's ethnic style exudes confidence, sophistication, and a profound appreciation for Indian heritage. Sara Ali Khan is a fashion icon who strives to respect and modernize traditional attire.

Sara Ali Khan in pretty pink kurta set

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in a Banarasi brocade kurta combo. Sara embraces the elegance of heritage, carrying the longer length kurta with ease, exhibiting the beautiful woven threadwork of brocade that glistens with every stride she makes. The combination oozes grace and sophistication when paired with a matching narrow-legged salwar with beautiful scalloped edges. The dupatta softly drapes around her, reflecting the same colour and fine craftsmanship as the rest of the ensemble. Sara Ali Khan's choice of this three-piece set captures the spirit of Banarasi workmanship superbly, creating a lasting effect on the fashion world.

More about Sara’s look…

With her immaculate choice of accessories, Sara Ali Khan easily transforms into a genuine desi girl. The large chandbalis in a wonderful shade of pink gently decorate her ears, adding a touch of charm and complementing her entire appearance. She accessorizes her look with a potli purse, which adds a touch of classic elegance. The lovely pink bracelet decorated with exquisite ghunghroos offers a whimsical yet classy addition to her ensemble. Sara completes her desi style with pink juttis accented with a tiny golden border that provides a touch of royal charm to her feet. Sara Ali Khan's great eye for accessories flawlessly complements her look, elevating her to the status of a desi fashion star.

On September 19, Tuesday, the globe celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, which was followed by Ganapati Visarjan on Wednesday. As usual, Bollywood celebrities celebrated the important occasion in grand style, with Pujas, Darshans, and get-togethers. Following the spectacular Ganesh Puja, the B'town elite have assembled to bid farewell to Bappa with magnificent Visarjan rites. On Wednesday night, Kartik Aaryan, the prominent actor, hosted a Ganpati Visarjan puja at his Mumbai home, which was attended by various famous celebrities. Sara wore this lovely pink kurta set to Kartik's house.

