Sara Ali Khan’s pink Punit Balana lehenga worn for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotion costs THIS whopping amount

Very few Bollywood divas can rock ethnic outfits quite like Sara Ali Khan can. Sara’s style can be defined as vibrant, youthful and fun, and the actress rocks desi outfits with great panache. She has been serving some interesting looks back-to-back during the promotions of her recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. For Indore promotions, we spotted Sara Ali Khan in a bright rani pink-coloured lehenga from Punit Balana, and the actress looked like a princess in the traditional attire.

Sara Ali Khan dons Punit Balana lehenga for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotion

The Gulabi gulal lehenga set from Punit Balana worn by Sara Ali Khan consists of a blouse, dupatta and skirt. The strappy embroidered silk blouse features beautiful coin work and resham work. The multi-coloured embroidery over the bright pink blouse further adds a pop of colour, meanwhile, the skirt only partially features the embroidery and coin work on top. While the skirt and blouse are in the shade of rani pink, the dupatta is in a slightly contrasting shade. The dupatta has floral print all over it, while the border features coin and resham work.

The lehenga by Punit Balana is just perfect for any festive occasion. It is worth Rs 55,000! Sara Ali Khan clearly rocks it effortlessly! Since the outfit itself is so eye-catching, the actress wore it sans jewellery. Her hairstyle with two twisted sections on either side, went well with the outfit. Check out Sara’s look below!

What did you think about Sara Ali Khan’s stunning ethnic look? Let us know in the comments below!

