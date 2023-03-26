Sara Ali Khan's Pinko crossbody bag styled with her casual outfit is neon bliss at its glam-est

Summer glam and a neon charm. That's the way to go this season. Made for viewing and wearing it all stylishly, hues of the now can be embraced at a vibrant high. Sara Ali Khan never misses a fashion beat with the brights such as flashy pink and green. With access to the past and present looks of the Kedarnath actress, we cannot decide what to try first. Do you see trends of winter as stale now? Well, you're all set to shift your gaze into the cheery chic.

Basic but decorative is the only cool we trust at this minute. Neon has returned to the fame space and let us take this as a lesson needed to step out of our comfort zone. Just a few days ago, Sara's casual look had a copy-and-paste detail. You do not have to follow every bit of the suit - here we're referring to her entire look. Take that handbag and give it life over and a hundred times again with colours of your choice. Keep your heart away from brown and neon outfits when you consider this accessory, it could be all the disaster you'd never want to imagine.

Sara Ali Khan’s casual look with a dash of neon coolness

You deserve to feel comfortable always and the Atrangi Re actress's outfit is something you cannot go wrong with. Staples and purely summer-ish, her white ribbed top with a V-neck featured a cropped hem and had short sleeves. She rocked it with blue denim ripped pants. It surely is okay to forget the glitz when you have colours that please and ace. She styled her travel outfit with a Pinko sling bag.

As sheer lovers of pink, this bag which is on duty with flattering us comes with a silver-hued chain strap, front flap and signature Love Birds metal buckle and many mini birds. Sara wore it in a crossbody style and also styled her look with a pair of multi-coloured kicks and beaded turquoise bracelets. Her hairdo and pink lipstick were simple that brought a balance of simpleness to her look.

