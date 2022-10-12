Sara Ali Khan's pretty pink desi look is luxe and love with a cutesy Dior handbag; Yay or Nay?

We're so comfortably into the festive season. It's all the work of ethnic ensembles that are claiming most of the place in our closet. As it is well on its duty, let's take all of its radiance a tad bit seriously at least. To give you an example, Sara Ali Khan's kurta collections always deliver. She's a constant giver of bountiful inspiration which makes her a fabulous fashion force, especially on the desi front. Like an eternal winner, we can say.

It's going to be a jam-packed October with three days of Diwali celebrations. Don't discount the fun, trust us. Okay, glamour as well. What is the star ensemble of the season? It's all around and right here, please guess the right answer. To ease you through another round of shopping hassle, we think the kurta on the Atrangi Re actress is extremely simple but perfectly pretty. And now kurtas are an approved travel outfit.

Just like us celebrities too are banking on this comfortable attire in a big and chic way. Sara's recent airport look was uncomplicated and then there's another simple outfit you need to check out. She jetted off to New Delhi to attend an event and would a trip be complete if you don't say hello to your bestie?

As proud as always to repeat her outfits or accessories, the 27-year-old donned a dupatta from the kurta set that she had worn back in 2021. Sara's knee-length kurta with a mini V neckline and short sleeves was clubbed with a rose-printed dupatta and leggings.

The right pair of footwear can take you anywhere in the world. Just like how juttis go with kurtas anytime. Sara picked her 'Nice as Ice' juttis from Fizzy Goblet which costs Rs.3,490. Made to look gorgeous with hand embroidery, the silver and white combo suited her ensemble.

Also, all eyes are on the new hot accessory she owns, the neon pink Dior handbag. But we're not in favour of her styling here. The pink on her dupatta is rather mellow and soft while her arm candy is too bright to handle. An overdose of pink also comes from her bangles. The Coolie No. 1 actress tied her hair into a low ponytail and applied kohl and a mini to seal off her OOTN.