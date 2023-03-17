Sara Ali Khan's Saaksha & Kinni Rs 30K dress is chic with colours for a fun Spring

Over dresses? Get them back. It's Spring and there will be a day when you will need a dress more than anything else for a brunch. What was the famous fashion rule told you about this season? The floral print is a must. And so are dresses. Both are no strangers to being in the limelight mostly and luckily all year round. It's about the allure, trend-forward title and forever showering statements. Not-so-easy for most outfits, florals and dresses are very iconic and infallible in these aspects.

It's time to meet a dress as different and vibrant as the season should be. Oftentimes we make more and repeated mentions of dresses and flower prints, cliched but do you know what makes it the most attention-grabbing? Colours that come together to give you varied and unimagined tastes of glamour. Like Sara Ali Khan's latest look for the promotions of Gaslight.

Sara Ali Khan looks fabulous in a printed dress

We tuned into Sara's look which was artsy and playful on its own with prints, colours, mirrors, and more. We already know the fate of winter style, we've washed our hands off it already and now we want to tune into all things light. The Bollywood girl donned a maxi dress from Saaksha & Kinni this evening.

Her one-piece ensemble showed the fun side of it with abstract print in no structured order. Floral print, colours, hand embroidered mirror and thread work joined along. Sara's flowy dress was strong on micro pleats done by the hands of perfectionists. The Rs. 30,000 attire had a corseted bodice, a sweetheart neckline and halter neck straps which ended up as criss-cross at the back.

This asymmetrically hemmed dress made from chiffon was styled for Sara with purple heels and gold jewellery such as hoop earrings, and a hand stash which included bangles and rings. No mess just vibes showed her matte makeup and wavy hairdo.

Can you rate her look on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH)

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor's Abraham and Thakore kurta set is red and royal; Can you guess the cost of her kurta?