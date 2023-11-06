Sara Ali Khan's silver halter neck bustier with pink lehenga is perfect Diwali fashion inspiration for parties

Sara Ali Khan stole the spotlight once again at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration. Bollywood's crème de la crème graced the star-studded night, with A-listers shining brightly. However, it was Sara's fashion statement that had everyone talking. The Kedarnath star left everyone speechless with a gorgeous pink lehenga ensemble that wonderfully caught the atmosphere of the festivities.

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress exhibited elegance and charm while dressed in a stunning ensemble, showcasing once again why she is regarded as a fashion icon. Every element, from her minimal accessory to her beautiful hair and makeup, was on point and emanated Indian Barbie vibes. Stay tuned as we reveal Sara Ali Khan's stunning fashion success at a huge party.

Sara Ali Khan looks like Indian version of Barbie in halter neck bustier with pink lehenga

The Gaslight fame attracted attention with a jaw-dropping stone-adorned bustier at the star-studded event. This show-stopping outfit, designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra, featured a halter neck embellished with sparkling silver stones, giving a touch of elegance to the ensemble. The backless design offered a touch of intrigue, while the front glass neckline was a distinctive and eye-catching element.

The Atrangi Re fame easily demonstrated her great sense of classic style, demonstrating why she is a true blue fashionista. With her gorgeous pink lehenga ensemble, she easily stole the show at the celebration and left us speechless.

Sara Ali Khan’s hair and makeup for this pretty pink ensemble

The Coolie No. 1-star completed her breathtaking look with a mesmerizing lehenga outfit and a stone adorned bustier. The silver sequin embellishments on the lehenga set brought a touch of glitter and elegance to the ensemble. The diamond-shaped geometric design stitched on the lehenga drew everyone's attention, offering a distinctive and eye-catching touch.

The Love Aaj Kal actress gracefully wrapped a pink dupatta on both her hands to offer a splash of color. The dupatta was a piece of beauty in and of itself, with matching silver stones sewn on it to match the bustier and lehenga. Sara's lone accessory option for this event was diamond studs. And her self-assured style made this ensemble a stylish statement to remember.

Let's take a closer look at the Simmba actress’ makeup, hair, and accessories, which complete her amazing appearance. Tabassum Sayed transformed Sara's hairdo into a sophisticated and exquisite high bun with a side division. This hairdo highlighted Sara's facial characteristics while allowing her dress to take center stage.

Moving on to her makeup, the Metro In Dino actress chose a perfect matte-finished base with sculpted cheekbones to lend depth to her face. Her eyes were the focus of the event, with entrancing black smokey eye makeup that provided a touch of drama and charm. Sara finished the look with matte pink lipstick, which added a burst of color and tied everything together.

