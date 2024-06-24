Sara Ali Khan's striking sunglasses collection: 5 quirky styles you will want to borrow this summer

Sara Ali Khan is not only a promising actress, but she is a trendsetter too. She is renowned for her quirky style and infectious energy; and if you take a closer look at her instagram, you will understand that she prefers bright bags, funky clothes, and even sunglasses that are never conventional. Let’s talk about her sunglasses. Her eyewear collection is not just for protecting eyes but also a fashion statement.

Of colors and quirk - we are really digging Sara Ali Khan's sunglasses! Unafraid to experiment with style, Sara Ali Khan is a true maximalist at heart. She is all about going big and bold; even her collection of sunglasses mirrors her fearless attitude and distinctive fashion sense. Let’s take a quick look at the Bollywood diva's quirky collection of sunglasses.

Make it pop

How about a chunky colorful frame that assures you do not go unnoticed in any room? The actor is a well-known sunglasses fanatic, renowned for pairing unique frames with every outfit. Her ensemble, as seen here, includes the Adidas Rich Mnisi track jacket with graphic pop art and loud prints, layered over an all-black outfit. The look is complemented by neon accents in both her bag and sunglasses.

White has to be

Whether seen on a new wave of rappers or history-defining icons like Kurt Cobain and actor Audrey Hepburn, white sunglasses have occupied a defining space in pop culture. This makes them worth investing in, not just for their cultural significance, but also because they complement various styles and occasions, transcending trends.

And so it is only fitting that Khan would have a pair of classic white sunglasses as part of her arsenal.

Do you think size matters?

Your accessories do not always have to match your outfits; sometimes, breaking the outfit is the way to go. Look closer – she is wearing the Saint Laurent cat eye sunglasses in neon pink. See how they cut through her muted outfit, bringing a flirty attention to her look.

Tiny sunglasses have surely enjoyed their moment of fame, but their oversized counterpart is indomitable. Want to add an instant edge to your look? You know what to do.

Perfect the monochrome

The Louis Vuitton Capuncines mini bag, paired with a From Future purple cashmere sweater adorned with a jacquard 'Disco' embroidery is the coolest combination to flaunt. Along with chic pants and butterfly sunglasses in matching tones—Purple has never looked this good. We admire how perfectly the sunglasses match the rest of her outfit.

All heart for heart-eye

Heart it or hate it, they may appear costumey to you, but for Sara Ali Khan, that is not the case. The actor rocks them with such vigor that we want one for ourselves. Her heart-shaped sunglasses are perfect for a day at the beach or lounging by the pool. They will add a fun and flirty vibe to your beach outfit. Don’t be afraid to wear them wherever your adventure takes you!

What about you? Go on, don’t wear your heart just on your sleeve. Which one from this funky collection is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

