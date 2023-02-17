Sara Ali Khan's Sureena Chowdhri gharara set is big on monochrome desi elegance

The star of desi-chic looks and her can't-miss monochrome outfit. The Bollywood actress clinched onto a pretty three-piece outfit and we want it before it falls into out-of-stock mode. One of the best things in life is getting to collect fail-proof references. We live for that routined-hunt and we'd love for you to tune into the allure of this look. Sara Ali Khan's recent trip to Australia was colourful to the core and we loved her ethnic glow. It was so extreme and yet so graceful, the diva showed us how to keep up with this designer creation on a wedding day.

Weddings have oversaturated our social life and our calendars need more space while our closets are begging us to be freed. To get rid of the clutter is mere chaos but we've found you a big, stellar something that can keep your hands a little away from your wardrobe and all that digging you may have to do to find the 'final one'. And yes, when you finally do some restructuring and recycling, may you be well versed with how truly nifty this outfit can look when teamed with accessories that are just as up-to-the-minute.

Sara Ali Khan is a fabulous desi girl in a gharara set teamed with juttis

Besides versatility as its characteristic, a gharara should also be rich in embroidery as is Sara's. Styled by Tanya Ghavri who not only gave her a coveted outfit but also stunning jewellery and footwear. She looked radiant in a Sureena Chowdhri gharara set with embellished mirrors, gota and aari threadwork that dominated beautifully. Her mini kurta featured a V neckline and short sleeves and was clubbed with a see-through organza dupatta and gharara bottoms. In an effort to make it look copiously breathtaking, the Rs. 38,900 outfit ensemble featured intricately-done motifs.