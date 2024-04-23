Sara Ali Khan’s white kurta is BEST choice if you’re planning to step out in this scorching heat

Sara Ali Khan, a charming Bollywood actress, is winning hearts not just with her acting prowess but also with her simple and elegant style. She is known for her love for ethnic wear, and has become a fashion icon for those who appreciate the beauty of simplicity.

In Bollywood, where people prioritise glamour above all else, Sara stands out with her preference for breezy kurtas and suits. Whether she’s spotted at events or casually strolling around, her choice of attire reflects her down-to-earth personality. Sara Ali Khan once again served us a look in a kurta set that is perfect for summer and super easy to recreate. Let’s break it down for you.

Sara Ali Khan’s ethnic look

Sara Ali Khan was recently seen out and about in the city sporting a chic white kurta set. She paired her white short, full-sleeved kurta stylishly with flared white palazzo pants. Adding a pop of color and flair to her outfit, the Murder Mubarak actress wrapped a vibrant blue stole around her neck, completing her elegant yet trendy look.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

We couldn’t help but notice Sara’s choice of clothing. Even in something as simple as a white kurta set, she manages to look elegant and fashionable.

Sara Ali Khan’s glam and accessories

It was not Sara’s kurta that caught our attention; her accessories too grabbed our eyeballs. She paired her outfit with a trendy basket bag and wore traditional juttis on her feet. Adding a little touch of bling, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress adorned her wrists with stacked bracelets. In the make-up department, she kept it simple and natural. Just a hint of tint on her face was enough to enhance her radiant glow. Even with minimal make-up, she managed to shine. Her hair was styled in a half-tied look, giving her a relaxed yet chic look.

Advertisement

Some pieces of Indian wardrobe are such that they never go out of style, and one of them is a kurta set like Sara’s. It is a staple that is both versatile and contemporary. Whether it’s floral prints, solid colors, or luxurious fabrics, there are many versions of kurta sets. Whether it’s lunch with friends, casual Fridays at the office, or an informal dinner, Sara’s kurta is such that it can be worn in a wide range of settings, offering both style and comfort for various occasions. Just take a cue from Sara and slip into a gorgeous kurta set.

We loved her simple and elegant look, but we’d love to hear from you what you think about Sara’s latest look. Do let us know in the comments!

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan talks about withdrawal symptoms post-Ambani's Jamnagar bash, says ‘I left early to come back for promotions’