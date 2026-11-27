Sara Ali Khan serves major fashion moments with her cosy yet stylish winter looks. From vibrant sweaters to statement ponchos and adventure-ready outfits, the actress has plenty of inspiration for your next cold-weather getaway.

If a winter vacation is in your travel plans, take a look at these seven outfits sported by Sara.

7 Stunning Winter Looks by Sara Ali Khan

1. Sara Ali Khan’s comfy look in bright Red ribbed sweater

Sara makes a statement in a bright red, fitted, full-sleeved ribbed sweater, paired with a multicoloured checkered scarf. The vibrant colours add a playful touch to her comfortable vacation ensemble.

2. Sara Ali Khan’s Monochrome poncho look serves major fashion goals

Sara embraces winter layering in an oversized grey-and-white printed poncho, teamed with dark navy fitted leggings. The fringed poncho adds texture and character to the outfit, while the monochromatic palette keeps the look sophisticated.

3. Sara Ali Khan’s pink jacket look from vacation with mom Amrita

Sara Ali Khan brings out a pop of colour to her snowy vacation with mother Amrita Singh in a bright pink quilted puffer jacket featuring a high collar. Paired with printed snow trousers, a white beanie, and sunglasses.

4. Sara’s Winter white hoodie look with over-the-knee socks

Khan opts for a relaxed winter look featuring an oversized cream-white fleece hoodie. She pairs it with black-and-white patterned over-the-knee socks, adding texture to the understated outfit.

5. Sara’s biker girl look for a perfect winter night in the city

The Udta Teer actress’ edgy aesthetic in an all-black ensemble features a fitted high-neck top layered under a black leather jacket. She pairs it with black leather-look mini shorts and over-the-knee boots. It is bold, contemporary, and effortlessly chic.

6. Khan’s cobalt blue sweater paired with black trousers

Sara makes a statement in a vibrant cobalt-blue, fitted, full-sleeved ribbed sweater paired with black trousers. She accessorises with oversized black sunglasses, keeping the styling minimal.

7. Sara Ali Khan’s adventurous winter look

Sara Ali Khan showcases her adventurous side in a glacier-ready outfit featuring a pale mint-green lightweight zip-up jacket. She completes the look with darker hiking trousers, a white cap, sunglasses, and a trekking backpack.

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ALSO READ: Ananya Panday’s Travel Diaries: 9 Stunning looks by actress from her vacations that are perfect for your next getaway