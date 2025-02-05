Sara Tendulkar channels her inner desi girl in mesmerizing sky blue hand-embroidered saree worth Rs 1,85,000

Sara Tendulkar’s latest saree look proves the quote ‘nothing truly beautiful ever asks for attention’. On February 4, the style icon decided to embrace the traditional charm in a stunning blue saree that complemented her beauty. Let’s take a closer look at her ethnic attire.

For a ceremony, Sara Tendulkar made an appearance in the sky blue hand-embroidered kadhua saree by Arpita Mehta. Priced at Rs. 1,85,000, the saree was draped with perfection. With the golden and bronze intricate detailing lace at the hem and traditional motifs adorned all over it, the saree maintained her not-so-over-the-top mood. The clean pleats were visible at the front, with one side pallu attached to the blouse and the other gracefully slipping on her arms.

Complementing the work on the hem of the blue saree, the young starlet decided to pair it with the embellished blouse. The short sleeves with a scooped neckline effortlessly added elegance to her appearance.

Her accessories were equally fantastic. The statement drop earrings adorned with gemstones drew our attention to her ears, whereas the bracelet gave the perfect finishing touch to her look.

Sara Tendulkar added a flawless glow to her beauty, balancing between not-so-subtle and not-so-loud makeup. The concealer and foundation base were accentuated with the blush glow, warm-toned eyeshadow, defined brows, and pink shade lipstick. Her makeup was ideal for special occasions, especially wedding celebrations and family gatherings.

She kept her hair open to let it flow naturally, but not without proper styling. She brushed them thoroughly, ensuring they neatly cascaded down her shoulders, styled in a middle partition with the few strands tucked behind the ear. Also, the bright red nail paint added a bit of bold vibes to her appearance, perfectly complementing the soft shade ensemble.

Advertisement

Sara Tendulkar loves to experiment, and after giving us a style guide on party wear and casuals, she has now dropped us a saree look to give it a shot. If you’re attending a special function and want to look your elegantly best, then Sara’s blue saree look is just right. Save it for later!