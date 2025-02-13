Sara Tendulkar ditches traditional way, wears pre-draped saree of Rs 1.45 lakh to create perfect wedding guest look

Sara Tendulkar is the ultimate style queen, exuding grace and confidence with each appearance. Every time she decides to step out, she ensures to bring her excellent style hand-in-hand, making it into an unforgettable moment. Celebrating the big day of her friend, she got dressed in a saree radiating effortless elegance. Let’s break down the details of her outfit.

For her friend’s wedding, Sara Tendulkar chose to get dressed in a saree, but surely not the usual one. The pre-draped diya saree from the shelves of Monika Nidhee’s breathtaking collection with a price tag of Rs 1,45,000 was just a smart choice to turn heads without stealing the spotlight from the bride. This ensemble was a seamless amalgamation of traditional and modern, as the zardozi jaal embroidery covered the saree uniformly, whereas the bold design added an edgy vibe.

Instead of pleats, the saree had a neat waistband with an attached pallu. The young starlet gracefully put the pallu on her shoulders. Her blouse was the real showstopper. She decided to pair her contemporary saree with the bold blouse design. Designed with the same embroidery and intention to highlight her collarbones, it featured spaghetti straps with a deep neckline.

The style icon’s bold and striking accessories added a touch of flair. She went with stone-studded asymmetrical earrings, whereas the delicate bracelet and rings adorned her wrists, creating a perfect look to admire.

Calling all the bridesmaids! If you too want to shine at your BFF’s wedding, then this Sara Tendulkar’s look is just right for your outfit checklist. Not only that, but her accessories also serve as major inspirations for effortlessly stand-out looks.

Her skin glowed with the dewy finish. The smooth base acted as a perfect layer to her skin, whereas the shimmery eyeshadow with a neat eyeliner stoke and kajal added an enchanting touch. The blush glow and glossy lipstick added a touch of elegance. She completed her look with the half-tied hairstyle.

Sara Tendulkar’s pre-drape saree look was a whole package of elegance, glam, and sophistication, perfect for a dreamy wedding guest outfit. You can also take notes on her styling, creating a look worth admiring.