Sara Tendulkar gives her modest look touch of luxury with Dior bag worth a whopping amount of Rs 3,35,000

Sara Tendulkar has gained a fan following with the fashion brigade with her outfit choices. Serving one look after another, she is surely carving some space for herself in the minimal style game. Snapped post dinner with mom Anjali Tendulkar, Sara looked gorgeous in her casual outfit with a luxury detail. Let’s dive into her look.

The star kid started her look with a satin shirt. She chose an emerald green palette for the relaxed fit shirt. She styled the button-down pick with folded-up sleeves.

Styling it in true Gen-Z style, she chose relaxed-fit bottoms. The light blue denim featured an acid-wash finish with a frayed hem. The wide-legged pants matched well with the loose-fit shirt. This outfit is perfect for a casual meal or you can dress it up with heels or a different type of bottom.

Ditching the usual choice of sneakers for this kind of fit, Sara chose to wear a pair of flats with it. The black-colored footwear featured a strappy design that went well with the colors of the outfit.

What turned heads was her luxury accessory for the outfit. Miss Tendulkar styled the outfit with a tweed-design bag from Dior. The black and white canned bag came with a price tag of Rs. 3,35,000.

Flaunting her naturally wavy locks, she looked just as pretty as her mom. Going minimal for her makeup, she chose a hydrating base and some blush. For final touches, she chose a pink lip shade to complete her look.

What do you think of Sara Tendulkar’s latest look? Tell us in the comments below.