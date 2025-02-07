Sara Tendulkar slays laid-back airport look in minimal sweater and denim; adds green scarf for extra warmth
Sara Tendulkar is now coming up as a name to remember for her fashion choices. Take a look at her latest airport fit
Sara Tendulkar has been making waves with her fashion fits, and netizens are loving them. Often papped around the city, she always turns heads even in the simplest of outfits. She was recently snapped getting out of the airport along with Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar. Let’s break down her look.
Taking simple fashion to the next level, she fashioned a basic sweater with denims. Sara wore a minimal and thin blue sweater to tackle the city’s pleasant cold. With a full-sleeved design, the top had a white button-down closure.
She styled the top with a pair of dark blue denims. Going well with the body fit structure of the sweater, the bottoms featured a slim, straight fit. This makes for the perfect travel outfit; you can even wear this at everyday hangouts with friends.
Though people usually prefer open-toed footwear for travel, Sara added a pair of sneakers to her outfit. She styled the outfit with white chunky sneakers and looked absolutely beautiful. The easiest way to lift up a casual fit is to wear it with a pair of heels.
Opting for no bag, Tendulkar carried her phone in her hand. Adding a final touch of simplicity, she topped the outfit with a pretty scarf. Wrapped around her shoulders, the emerald green scarf had minimal gold embroidery on it.
For her jewelry, she fashioned a rose-gold toned bracelet and a pair of tiny loops in her ears. Perfect to suit travel, Sara Tendulkar opted for minimal makeup. She put on some lip balm and went no-makeup for the rest.
What do you think of Sara’s latest airport look? Tell us in the comments below.
