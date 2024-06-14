Sara Tendulkar stuns in glitter-dripping LBD worth Rs 94,000 at Ananat Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Italian pre-wedding bash

Daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Sara is a Gen Z fashionista building her name as a fashion model and an influencer. She was one of the invitees to attend the recent star-studded European cruise party of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations.

Sara’s latest Instagram images gave us a glimpse of the spangled little black dress that she wore during the pitstop at Palermo, Italy.

Her glittering ensemble reinvented the classic LBD with contemporary details and glamor. Ideal for hitting the dance floor at chic soirees, here are all the details of Sara’s ensemble if you wish to create a head-turning look for your next party.

Sara’s starry LBD with a dripping detail is perfect for dancing the night away

The little black dress is a fail-proof option as a going-out-fit. Superbly versatile and iconic, no wardrobe is complete without a couple of versions of this style staple. Sara’s slinky yet structural LBD is a captivating mix of contemporary and classy.

Her dress is from Annie's, a partywear brand based in London and Ibiza, known for its curation of timeless dresses that many A-list fashionistas love. Sara wore their Orion dress, an embellished number with stunning beadwork that sparkles like a constellation of stars over its base of black mesh.

The fit’s sleeveless silhouette features a U-neckline in the front and a plunging back. However, the most unique detail of the dress is the dripping effect on its hem, which gives it ample drama and movement. Perfect choice to party it up at the exquisite cruise getaway, Sara’s trendy LDB comes at a hefty price of ₹94,900.

Advertisement

Sara added a pop of red to her shimmery LBD with luxe accessories

Black and red hues have long been paired together to achieve bold, glamorous, and sensual looks. Sticking to this classic combination, Sara incorporated shades of red into her look through her beauty choices.

For her hair and make-up, she went an effortless route with her deep brown tresses by opting for the half-up, half-down hairstyle. Meanwhile, her radiant and blushed complexion evoked a retro charm with a scarlet red pout, kohl-rimmed eyes, and lush face-framing brows. She polished her glam further with bright red nail varnish.

Sara added luxe yet minimalistic accessories to her LBD, letting her glittering attire take the spotlight. She wore oversized statement stud earrings that bloomed like a bouquet of spiked metals, and on her wrist, Sara sported a set of bracelets, which included a gold-toned Van Cleef. Finally, a pair of black sandals with ultra-high heels completed her sparkling, chic look.

Advertisement

Sara Tendulkar’s one-of-a-kind dress has received widespread admiration amongst her fans and fashion enthusiasts. Set against the idyllic Italian backdrop, the lavish Ambani event proved to be the perfect setting for Sara to showcase her trendsetting party look, leaving all of us eagerly noting the details of her twinkling LBD.

We would love to know what you think of Sara’s drippy LBD. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

ALSO READ: 3 times Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor flaunted supremely dreamy floral saree looks