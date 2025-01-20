Sara Tendulkar vs Nysa Devgan Fashion Face-Off: Who styled pink mirror work Sharara better?

We are back with another Bollywood fashion face-off, and this time, Gen-Z divas Sara Tendulkar and Nysa Devgan are headlining the showdown. These fashionable star kids rocked similar sets of sharara, once again proving that ethnic wear has its moment. Let's analyze their ensembles and see who wore it better!

Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar sealed the deal when she selected this very elegant pink sharara set, which was all about elegance and charm. With a sleeveless short kurta with rich mirror work detailing across its bodice that added just the right touch of glint to it. The kurta was paired with flared sharara pants that gently flowed, along with the dupatta that completed the look. Combined with the mirrorwork's subtlety, the soft pink color was simply perfect for a festive occasion.

To match her attire, Sara wore her signature glam. She went for pink-toned makeup with highlighted cheeks, shiny lips, and a dash of highlighter, exuding her brightness. The soft, open tresses continued to show an easy, beautiful look. For accessories, Sara kept it minimalist so that the outfit would shine through.

Nysa Devgan

Nysa Devgan styled the same sharara in her unique way. The outfit showcased detailed embroidery and mirror work, reflecting Gopi Vaid’s signature aesthetic. It consisted of a sleeveless kurta paired with flowing sharara pants, radiating festive elegance. To finish her look, Nysa added a matching dupatta, ensuring the entire ensemble was both cohesive and striking.

Nysa elevated her look by accessorizing with bold statement earrings, which brought a hint of glamour to her ensemble. Her makeup was flawless, showcasing dewy skin, soft pink lips, and rosy cheeks highlighted for a luminous finish. With nude eyeshadow, lashes coated in mascara, and brows expertly shaped, her eyes had a captivating allure. She wore her hair down in gentle waves, contributing to the relaxed feel of her outfit.

While Sara Tendulkar chose a minimal and simple sharara look, Nysa went all glam with it. Both fashionistas made their own statements for this timeless silhouette, and we have much to appreciate. So whether you liked Sara's understated elegance or Nysa's bold glam, one can clearly see that Sharara sets are a must-have for festive wardrobes! Which look are you going to opt for your next celebration? We are all ears!

