Sara Tendulkar's red co-ord set worth Rs 28,000 is a must-have for your wedding season wishlist

When it comes to wedding fashion, we all aspire to be the showstopper, and Sara Tendulkar just showcased an outfit that has everyone saying, “Wow.” Last night, Sara attended a wedding in the city with her mother, perfectly embodying the role of the modern-day bride's best friend. However, it wasn’t just her delightful presence—it was her stunning outfit that set a new standard for the wedding season. Let’s take a closer look.

Sara stepped out with her mother in a gorgeous red ensemble from The Story brand. This look is a bookmark-it-now moment for every bride’s bestie, bridesmaid, or guest aiming to stand out this wedding season.

Sara arrived in a stunning red slim-fit tunic adorned with soft mirror, pearl, and gota work on the V-neck. The design exuded just the right amount of glitz without being overly extravagant. The elegant yet clean tailoring gave it a modern and fresh appeal, while the V-neck detail added a subtle touch of allure, balancing the look with tasteful refinement.

The fit of the ensemble truly stood out. Sara paired the tunic with slim-fit pants featuring a flat front and elastic back. The flattering silhouette elegantly highlighted her curves, creating an effortlessly sleek and polished look. The complete outfit is priced at Rs 28,000.

When it came to jewelry, Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter kept it delicate yet elegant with a diamond bracelet and matching drop earrings. The diamonds added just the right amount of sparkle, complementing her outfit without overshadowing it. She opted for golden heels that perfectly matched her ensemble, adding a polished and sophisticated touch.

To complete her look, Sara Tendulkar carried a stunning Bvlgari bag. This luxury accessory added the perfect hint of glamour, elevating her outfit and making it all the more special.

When it came to her glam, Sara kept it minimal yet stunning. Her skin looked fresh and radiant, with sharp eyeliner adding drama to her eyes. A soft wash of pink eyeshadow complemented her look, while a touch of blush on her cheeks gave her a glowing, natural finish. She completed her beauty look with a glossy lipstick that added the perfect hint of shine.

As for her hair, Sara left it open in loose waves, lending a relaxed and effortlessly chic vibe to her overall appearance.

With this outfit, Sara Tendulkar has provided the ultimate guide to slaying the wedding season with elegance, style, luxury, and just the right amount of sparkle. If there’s ever a wedding season style book, Sara’s look is definitely one to bookmark!

