Saree or suit, which one of Rashmika Mandanna's ethnic looks will you choose this Diwali?

Her half-tied hair with middle parting complemented the attire perfectly. As for the makeup, the Kirik Party star went for Matt lipstick and light eyeshadow and blusher.

Rashmika Mandanna' s smile, picture-perfect body, and radiant skin makes her ace any look. Amidst the ongoing festive season, the Pushpa actress gave an insight into her ethnic wardrobe. She shared some pictures in different desi ensembles on her Instagram handle. In the first still, the diva looked ravishing in a sleeveless white salwar kameez with pink floral work. The beautiful look was accessorized with matching jhumkas and heels.

Now, coming to her second look, Rashmika Mandanna made for a regal sight in a beige saree, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. This desi avatar was accompanied by statement earrings, a cute stud bindi, and brown-toned makeup. As for the hair, she tied those long tresses in a low bun. Her dazzling smile made the look ten times more appealing. Her latest Instagram post was captioned, "Saree on me or salwar - you choose." Which one of her looks do you find more appealing for this festive season?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, after making her debut with Amitabh Bachchan co-starrer GoodBye, Rashmika Mandanna has an exciting line-up with Thalapathy Vijay-led family entertainer Varisu. Made under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally, the filming of the project is currently underway.

In addition to this, she will once again grace the silver screens as Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun in the much-awaited sequel, Pushpa: The Rule.

In the meantime, the stunner also has two Hindi dramas in the lineup including Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor.

