Say goodbye to skinny jeans, Katrina Kaif's airport look in mom-fit denims and top will have you obsessed

Katrina Kaif is a diva who consistently excels in fashion trends and has even pioneered new ones with her unique and exciting fashion sense. Renowned for her poise and perfection, there is no doubt that the Tiger 3 actress stands out from the crowd. Her unparalleled fashion prowess has firmly established her position in Bollywood and created a distinct space for herself and her fashion sense. It is safe to say that we are utterly obsessed with her.

The Jee Le Zaraa actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai Airport, captured by paparazzi, as she walked to her car. After a long vacation in the United States of America with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, she finally returned to the Bay. For her airport look, she chose a comfortable, casual, and stunning outfit. Are you interested in taking a closer look? Let's dive right in.

Katrina Kaif looked beautiful in a brown shirt with blue jeans

The Phone Bhoot actress has a remarkable ability to command attention effortlessly and capture everyone's gaze with her presence. This was precisely the case this morning as she walked out and found herself surrounded by both fans and photographers. Nevertheless, she remained composed and, of course, looked her best. For her travel attire, the actress chose a classy yet casual outfit. She wore the printed Brown Antonia Top from Rag & Bone, crafted from lightweight crepe. This paisley-printed top featured a collared neckline, a buttoned placket, and long sleeves with button cuffs. Notably, this shirt is priced at approximately Rs. 32,654. She paired it with blue mom-fit denim jeans, completing her airport look.

But that's not all! The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress complemented the ensemble with minimalistic accessories, including oversized sunglasses with a dark tint. Her hair was styled in loose waves, gracefully cascading down her shoulders. To match her effortless look, she opted for a natural, no-makeup appearance. It's evident that these choices flawlessly enhanced her beauty, making her look incomparable.

So, what did you think of this outfit worn by the one and only, Katrina Kaif? Would you like to wear something like this for a casual day around town with your friends and family? Comment below to share your thoughts and views with us.

