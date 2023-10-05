Selena Gomez dons ace Indian designer’s purple creation and an extravagant silver gown to Rare Impact Gala

There are very few actresses and singers in Hollywood who are able to make the world a better place just by being in it and Selena Gomez, is undoubtedly one of them. The talented Only Murders In The Building actress is known for her beautiful voice, jaw-dropping fashion sense, great acting skills, fabulous boss-girl attitude with her brand, Rare Beauty, and on top of it all, of course, her selfless social contributions. Keeping in trend with the same, the diva organized Rare Beauty’s Impact Fund Gala which was aimed at bettering the global Youth’s mental health by providing them all the required aid. How amazing is that?

On top of this, the singer, known for her beautiful smile, also walked the red carpet and hosted the event with fabulous elegance, poise, and grace as well as seriously fashion-forward ensembles. Why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at them, right away?

Selena Gomez looked indescribably gorgeous in a purple short dress

For this occasion, the Single Soon singer chose to go for an ace Indian designer’s elegant outfit, which left us stunned beyond comparison. This was none other than Rahul Mishra. The talented Wizards Of Waverley Place actress chose to wear a custom purple sparkly custom short dress from the designer’s Fall/Winter collection titled, ‘We, The People’. This creation, called Iris Petal Dress which, as the name suggests, imitated the petals of the rare and gorgeous Iris flower in full bloom.

The Monte Carlo actress’ thigh-length mini-dress dress had an asymmetrical design with one cap sleeve and an off-shoulder. It also had a rather high neckline and asymmetrical and unique edges as well. The dress was laden with sequin work and embroidery and it also had the brand’s beloved tailer, Munir Ahmed’s motif in between, which added to its overall glory. The talented diva paired this with silver statement earrings and matching heels to elevate and complete her entire look. Doesn’t she look fabulous?

Selena Gomez looked ethereal in a simply extravagant silver gown

The Calm Down singer made our hearts skip a beat in her second outfit of the day as well. This was a floor-length silver gown with an alluring sleeveless, halter neck style with a gorgeous rose in the middle, right on her chest. The gown also had a mermaid tail that showcased The Fundamentals Of Caring actress’ fashion-forward sensibilities. In fact, the sequin and beadwork-encrusted gown’s body-hugging fit hugged the diva’s curves at all the right places, don’t you agree?

Furthermore, the talented diva decided to pair it with dangling silver statement earrings and layered matching sleek rings which added to the outfit’s overall beauty. She also completed the look with strappy silver high heels which was a very wise decision considering the gown’s length. As the talented The Heart Wants What It Wants singer walked the red carpet, all set for her hosting duties, this gown’s graceful train cascaded behind her like a charm. it’s legit making us swoon while gasping for breath.

So, which one of these ensembles won your heart? Do you happen to have a favorite? Are you feeling inspired to recreate these glorious outfits? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section, without further delay.

