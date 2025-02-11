Selena Gomez slays elegant aesthetics in Magda Butrym’s Floral appliqué sheath dress worth Rs 1,36,000

With every appearance, Selena Gomez effortlessly brings magic and style inspiration. Recently, gracing a red carpet event in California, the actress stunned in a gorgeous cream-colored dress. Known for her love of both glamorous and elegant looks, she seamlessly combined the two with her outfit choice and minimal styling. Let’s spill the deets on her ensemble!

Serving yet another dreamy look, Selena Gomez stepped out in a cream-colored floral appliqué sheath dress from one of the leading clothing brands—Magda Butrym, priced at Rs 1,39,006. Designed with keen attention to silhouette, the ensemble exuded statement-worthy charm. The sleeveless design and open back added a bold touch, while the 3D floral appliqué at the hip elevated its elegance. The dress ended at mid-thigh, perfectly balancing sophistication and allure. Also, she further layered it with a long fur jacket.

The soft-shade outfit beautifully enhanced the actress-singer’s beauty, while her styling perfectly complemented the vibe—making it a look worth taking note of for the perfect party ensemble.

Intending not to appear overdone, Selena added minimal accessories. The silver Messika rings, adding a touch of allure to her appearance, were all she needed for a subtle yet impactful impression. Her short hairstyle, parted in the middle and styled with loose waves, ended right at her shoulders—perfect for a bit of drama.

The style icon’s outfit and accessories were definitely worth noting, but her makeup stole the show. It was neither too loud nor too simple—just the perfect balance to complement her light outfit. Focusing on her eyes, she enhanced them with eyeshadow and perfectly curled long lashes. A subtle blush glow highlighted her cheekbones, while a nude shade lipstick provided a flawless finish.

For footwear, the Ramona and Beezus actress chose Santoni’s Audrey silhouette in white, featuring a pointed toe.

Pulling together every detail—from her outfit and makeup to her footwear—Selena Gomez ensured we fell head over heels for her all over again. With this dreamy look, the actress proved that she knows how to embrace style in the most minimal yet stunning way possible.