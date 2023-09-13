Selena Gomez to Taylor Swift; Best dressed divas on the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 pink carpet

Every year, like clockwork, the MTV Music Video Awards make their way to us and quench our thirst for music, entertainment, and of course, the incomparable fashion that comes with the famed VMA pink carpet. This year, we have had a lot of celebrated names making their way to the awards ceremony, in classy fashion-forward outfits. But, who were the best-dressed divas this year?

Without further ado, let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the beyond-gorgeous outfits of the best-dressed divas on the Video Music Awards 2023 pink carpet.

4 best-dressed divas on the Video Music Awards 2023 pink carpet

Taylor Swift: The epitome of elegance

The talented Anti-Hero singer was seen wearing a figure-hugging black Versace gown with a ruched effect which adds to the feel of the gown. The talented singer’s sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline, an asymmetrical hemline, and gold embellishments in the front along with a sexy thigh-high slit. She completed the outfit with black strappy heels and accessorized it with gold earrings, a layered necklace, a matching bracelet, and gorgeous rings. This timeless black look is undoubtedly proof of the fact that the gorgeous singer is in her dark era and we’re obsessed with the same.

Selena Gomez: Red-hot sensation

The Single Soon and Calm Down singer was seen wearing an Oscar de la Renta vibrant red semi-sheer floor-length gown with a halter neck and plunging neckline. The exquisite creation is entirely inspired by red plant vines and flowers. It was in a gorgeous corset-like body-hugging silhouette with gorgeous flowing elements beyond her exquisite waist. This pretty outfit also helped her flaunt her beyond-toned figure and legs. Her outfit was completed with red strappy heels and accessorized with diamond studded earrings with a matching bracelet and statement rings. We’re totally in love with this one.

Doja Cat: A web of elegance

The talented Paint The Town Red singer was seen wearing a gorgeous white Halloween-inspired hand-knitted spider web gown from the Monse Maison, inspired by the iconic Maman spider sculpture by the famous artist, Louise Bourgeois. This netted gown helped her flaunt her beyond beautifully toned body. The talented diva completed the outfit with incomparable see-through sheer heels. She also accessorized the outfit with silver layered hoops and studded dangling earrings along with unique twisted matching bracelets and exquisite rings. We’re totally obsessed with how gorgeous she looks in this one.

Nicki Minaj: Pretty in pink

The famous Super Freaky singer went all out with pink in a gorgeous bridal-inspired outfit featuring a sleeveless fitted baby pink satin corset with a plunging neckline. She paired this gorgeous matching sheer floor-length netted skirt with a fishtail design. The talented diva completed the outfit with a sheer veil that covered her face, laden with delicate lace detailing at the edges. She completed her outfit with matching pink strappy heels and accessorized it with statement stud earrings with a matching bracelet and elegant as well as shiny rings.

Advertisement

It’s quite safe to say that the Video Music Awards 2023 pink carpet showcased a dazzling array of fashion choices, but these four divas—Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Doja Cat, and Nicki Minaj—undoubtedly stole the show with their impeccable style and grace. Their outfits were not just fashion statements; they were declarations of their individuality and creativity. The VMA pink carpet has once again proven to be a platform for artists to shine, both musically and sartorially, and we can’t wait to see what the next year brings in terms of fashion-forward moments, don’t you agree?

So, which one of these outfits is your favorite? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: 3 times Chris Evans and Alba Baptista proved that they are a match made in heaven with super stylish outfits