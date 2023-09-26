Selena Gomez's 5 iconic dresses to co-ord sets which made us fall head over heels for her

Selena Gomez, the multifaceted artist known for her enchanting voice and charismatic acting, has captured our hearts not only with her talents but also with her impeccable fashion sense. From red-carpet events to casual outings, the Only Murders In The Building actress never fails to leave a lasting impression with her incomparable fashion-forward choices. This is perhaps why she has us obsessed beyond compare.

So, let's delve into five remarkable instances where the talented Ice Cream singer wowed us with her fashion-forward ensembles, proving that she is a true style icon. Are you ready?

5 times Selena Gomez left us stunned with her incredibly stylish ensembles

Vibrant red Oscar de la Renta gown:

The Wizards of Waverly actress was recently seen attending the Video Music Awards 2023 in a super stylish and vibrant red Oscar de la Renta gown with a sleeveless halter as well as a plunging neckline. Her entire fitted, body-hugging gown is made up of sheer material which is laden with red vines, helping the diva flaunt her toned body and legs. We’re obsessed, aren’t you?

Ronny Kobo’s leopard print leather gown:

The Single Soon singer was recently seen attending the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille at Parc des Princes where she was wearing a full-sleeved head-to-toe leopard print leather mesh dress by Ronny Kobo with a high-neckline and a fitted, body-hugging silhouette. The diva further layered it with a black leather trench coat on top. Doesn’t she look supremely incomparable?

Custom purple corset mini from Undone:

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress recently attended the VMAs After Party Hosted by Diddy in New York City, while wearing a super alluring ensemble that featured a custom-fitted purple corset mini-dress from Undone. This short dress featured an off-shoulder design with a sultry plunging neckline. She layered it with a classy short black leather jacket. Doesn’t she look amazing?

A stylish bright all-pink pantsuit:

The Monte Carlo actress was recently seen attending the Music + Health Summit presented by Universal Music Group and Thrive Global at 1 Hotel where she looked like Hollywood’s Barbie in an all-pink ensemble. This featured a bright, silky corset top with an off-shoulder, plunging neckline tucked into wide-legged pleated trousers and paired with an oversized blazer with clear brown buttons. We’re simply in love with this one.

All-black ensemble with a luxe coat:

The fabulous Calm Down singer recently celebrated the launch of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Collection. The talented diva was seen wearing an Alexander Wang top, and Proenza Schouler flared pants layered with a Mango coat on the top. The talented actress and singer paired the chic outfit with an iconic Delvaux bag and classy Paris Texas slingback heels. Doesn’t she look like a proper boss girl?

The Rare Beauty founder’s fashion journey is a testament to her impeccable taste and fearless experimentation with style. Whether she’s donning a glamorous red carpet gown or showcasing her everyday elegance, the diva consistently proves herself as a fashion icon. Her ability to seamlessly blend sensuality, sophistication, and trendsetting elements in her ensembles makes her incomparable in the world of fashion.

The talented Wolves singer has indeed made us fall in love with her fashion-forward ensembles, and we eagerly anticipate her next mesmerizing outfit, don’t you agree? Do you have a favorite? Share your thoughts with us right away.

