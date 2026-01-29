Shah Rukh Khan makes heads turn with his Rs 12 lakh rare orange Hermès backpack as he jets off to Dubai: VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan is not only known for delivering blockbusters. He is also an avid fashion leader who is often seen carrying expensive, rare, and iconic pieces. Yet again, the superstar made heads turn when he arrived at Mumbai airport with a one-of-a-kind orange Hermès bag that can pay one year's worth of rent in the city of dreams. Check out the details!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs 12 lakh bag steals the spotlight

Earlier today (January 29, 2026), Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Mumbai airport without a mask. The Pathaan star was accompanied by his manager and an entourage of security personnel. While he made heads turn with his presence, it was his bright orange backpack that grabbed eyeballs.

For all curious cats, the bag is from the French luxury goods company, Hermès. Upon digging deep, we found out that the bag that SRK is carrying is called a Hac a Dos PM backpack. Well, the company makes this bag in multiple colors. But the one that Khan is carrying isn’t listed on the website. Which means this could be a custom piece, made exclusively for the Indian superstar, making it a rare piece.

According to the brand’s website, the backpack is made of Barenia Faubourg calfskin, produced in France. It has a large main compartment and an interior back pocket. Featuring a palladium-plated D-ring, the expensive bag has an adjustable shoulder strap and can be worn over the shoulder, across the body, or as a backpack.

Coming to the price, the most expensive one available on Hermès’ site is in the color Fauve, which costs $12,800, which is a whopping INR 11,77,216 (INR 12 lakhs approx.). Interestingly, Shah Rukh has this exact handbag in three different colors. During his latest trip, the Jawan actor also sported a Dior Couture 1947 hooded jacket in blue cotton denim. Well, the comfortable and luxurious piece of clothing is priced at around $3,000 (INR 2.76 lakh approx.).

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s work front, the actor will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller, King. Co-starring Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and others, the mass entertainer will hit cinemas on December 24, 2026.

