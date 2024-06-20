Shah Rukh Khan is quite literally the king of Bollywood. Whether it’s his acting or his fashion game, he knows just how to effortlessly serve pure perfection. The superstar’s wardrobe choices create a perfect blend of comfort and style, making the world go ga-ga over it. He is a major source of inspiration for, basically, everyone.

Let’s be honest, SRK’s mere presence can elevate the vibe of any event or location. This is precisely what happened at Mumbai airport earlier today, when Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam were spotted as they jetted off in style.

Let’s just have a closer look at the Dunki actor’s fashionably fabulous airport ensemble.

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a laid-back airport look:

SRK loves to keep it minimalistic with his airport outfits. He values comfort, and all of his laid-back looks are the perfect examples of simplistic perfection. This was true for his latest attire as well. The Pathaan actor donned a white full-sleeved oversized shirt with a collared neckline.

The Jawan actor also layered his shirt with a black and white full-sleeved hoodie that was left unzipped. The collared neckline and convenient pockets, along with the comfortable silhouette, made this pick the perfect choice for traveling. The Off-White logo-print hooded jacket came with an extravagant price tag of approximately Rs. 1,36,800.

Further, Khan paired his outfit with faded and distressed denim jeans. The baggy, high-waisted jeans, along with big pockets on both sides, elevated the vibe of the whole ensemble. He also wore white sneakers, giving a sporty and contemporary edge to his off-duty airport look.

Meanwhile, AbRam also kept it comfortably stylish with an oversized long white graphic t-shirt with half-sleeves. He further paired this with effortlessly laid-back shorts to give a chill vibe to his airport look.

He also completed his cool attire with black and white sneakers. It’s quite safe to say that he’s legit walking in the footsteps of his father, especially when it comes to his stylish choices.

Shah Rukh Khan’s flawless accessory choices:

SRK decided to go for a graceful airport look, keeping it minimalistic with stylish accessories. He opted for a pair of trendy tinted sunglasses with a sleek silver frame. It's quite clear that this piece is ideal for all the modern men out there. This made sure that all the focus remained fixed on his effortlessly stylish airport look.

But that's not all; he also brought back his iconic hairstyle by tying his hair up into a ponytail with a back-combed base. It always looks just amazing on the Om Shanti Om actor. We’re literally FLOORED!

So, what did you think of Shah Rukh Khan’s airport look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

