Shanaya Kapoor adds Self-Portrait dress and Alexander Wang sandals to her ultimate vacay style file

Shanaya Kapoor recently shared pictures from her Dubai vacation with family to celebrate her father Sanjay Kapoor's 60th birthday in style. The actress posted multiple pictures from the family vacation. One of her vacation looks that we cannot stop obsessing about is the sleek white dress look paired with contrasting green heels. The look consists of a Self-Portrait dress and Alexander Wang sandals. If you are planning a vacation or even a low-key dinner with the girls, this is the outfit you must go for. How to recreate this sartorial white outfit, here is all you need to know.

Shanaya Kapoor pairs Self-Portrait Dress and Alexander Wang Sandals

Kapoor’s vacation lookbook has always focused on trendy yet comfortable outfits, this time she chose to wear a new season Self-Portrait cut-out ribbed knitted midi dress worth $592 or approximately Rs. 48,779.32. The white dress looks pristine boasting a body-hugging silhouette. Shanaya is totally pulling off this knitted dress with grace in all its glory. The dress is characterized by long sleeves and particularly stands out with a front cut-out detail. Another attractive element of the dress is its below-knee length. The newcomer looks refreshingly on-point and yet manages to look at ease. Kapoor’s Dubai vacation look is all the inspiration you need to start creating a mood board for your next vacation.

Shanaya Kapoor paired the all-white dress with bright heels. The eye-catching heels are Alexander Wang’s Dahlia 55 logo-print sandals worth 480 € or approximately Rs. 38,856.04. Featuring a vibrant colorway along with a signature brand logo on the strap passes for the perfect off-duty look. Another attractive element of the leather sandals is its contemporary neon green hue, opened, almond toe crossover strap detail, and low heel. To style your white dress and heels like Shanaya, make sure to keep the accessories to as minimum as a ring. For the makeup and hair, you must go for minimal vacay friendly makeup look paired with effortlessly blowdried hair.