Shanaya Kapoor bedazzles in a dreamy Abhinav Mishra lehenga that proves you cannot go wrong with sparkle

Given the ubiquity of weddings, fashion prep is needed. We have just found the thing that'll have you pumped up to dazzle all out. Shanaya Kapoor perfectly exemplified desi fabulousness and traditional chic in a designer lehenga set. It has a day-to-night compliment-offering potential and there is no reason why you should not live your best wedding-guest life with this one. We're acutely aware of the lehengas' fashion legacy and all the nice and spice it can bring to the table. What about you?

This time we're seriously immersed in the glamour of Kapoor's attire. As a wedding guest, you have the opportunity to showcase your personal style while also strictly adhering to stealing hearts (You go, girl!). You can choose from a wide range of colours that are elegant and festive. Soft pastels, muted shades, or jewel tones can be a good choice. Select fabrics wisely such as chiffon, georgette, silk, or crepe that feel light and are ideal for an all-day wedding celebration. Explore contemporary designs or fusion lehengas that blend traditional and modern elements.

Shanaya Kapoor in an Abhinav Mishra mirror lehenga looks gloriously bright

The 23-year-old recently sparkled in an Abhinav Mishra three-piece lehenga set from the latter's newest Couture Collection, 'Tara Sitara.' She looked striking in a voluminous skirt which had a high waist, a pleated border, ample motifs, silver embroideries and mirror work. This was teamed up with a mini and cropped hem blouse which also had short sleeves, a deep neck and a soft ruched appeal. Her look had lots of oomph, lots of royalty also with a see-through dupatta which was also beautifully decorated with details mentioned the same as the above.

Shanaya's glowing companion was also her jewellery which was styled by Ayesha Amin Nigam with a tiered necklace, ring and bangle. A smokey eye makeup and soft waves hairdo rounded off her look.

Mishra is noted for his exquisite bridal and festive wear collections. He specialises in creating contemporary yet traditional ensembles that showcase intricate craftsmanship and attention to detail. His designs often feature a fusion of Indian aesthetics with modern silhouettes, making them popular among fashion-conscious individuals.

What sets Abhinav Mishra apart is his ability to create versatile designs that cater to a wide range of occasions. Whether it's a grand wedding, a festive celebration, or a formal event, his creations effortlessly blend traditional elements with contemporary sensibilities, offering a fresh and unique perspective to Indian fashion. His signature style revolves around vibrant colours, delicate embellishments, and luxurious fabrics. He incorporates traditional Indian techniques such as zardozi, gota patti, mirror work, and intricate hand embroidery to create timeless and elegant pieces. His creations majorly include lehengas, sarees, shararas, Anarkalis, and fusion wear.

