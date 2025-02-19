Shanaya Kapoor blends casual and glam for a quick outing in a Rs 33K sweatshirt and Hermes flats

The young actress Shanaya Kapoor’s fashion sense never misses a beat. She knows how to effortlessly blend elegance with the latest trends, and with each appearance, she shows how to pull off both glam ensembles and casual styles. For now, let’s talk about the casual style she donned for a quick outing. Let’s break down the details of her ensemble.

Bringing her effortless chic vibes to the morning outing, Shanaya Kapoor glowed in Alexander Wang’s sweatshirt, which came with a price tag of Rs 33,608. The gray sweatshirt, made from thick, cozy fabric, featured full sleeves, a round neckline, and a loose fit—perfect for everyday fashion.

As a college-going girl, if you’re looking for something not too fancy yet minimal, this gray sweatshirt serves as the perfect inspiration. It’s ideal for achieving cool and casual vibes.

It wasn’t just her sweatshirt that screamed comfort; her bottoms did the same. To create a perfectly coordinated look, the actress paired her gray top with gray bootcut pants. Cinched at the thighs and flared at the edges, her choice of bottoms was both comfortable and stylish.

The actress didn’t put much effort into styling and simply added the basics, creating a perfectly casual-friendly look. Her ears were adorned with hoop earrings—a Gen-Z staple for an effortless glam touch. Meanwhile, her skin had an irresistible glow, making it hard to look away. She kept her makeup minimal, applying just a few drops of moisturizer and sunscreen for a hydrating finish. A glossy lip balm enhanced her lips beautifully, completing her fresh and natural look.

Advertisement

To prevent her hair from falling onto her face, Shanaya tied it back into a sleek ponytail. Lastly, she completed her overall look with flat Hermes footwear, which cost around Rs 1,00,043.

Turn your everyday fashion into an inspiration just like Shanaya Kapoor! Style your sweatshirt with your choice of jeans or trousers and footwear, transforming it into a moment to feel relaxed and confident.