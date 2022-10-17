Shanaya Kapoor effortlessly pairs a Louis Vuitton bag with casual but chic airport look; Yay or Nay?

Shanaya Kapoor may have not made her Bollywood debut yet but her public appearances have been nothing short of glamorous. In fact, her off-duty style file has been a fashion inspiration. Also, with the right guidance, her classic looks are pretty easy to recreate. This time, she teamed a pair of brown cargo pants with an Abercrombie & Fitch white fitted top and Nike shoes. She completed the look with her Louis Vuitton bag. Scroll on to take a closer look at Shanaya’s latest airport look.

Shanaya Kapoor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with her entire family. The actress paused and posed for the cameras and grabbed MAJOR attention for her casual but chic look. Shanaya’s look consisted of a fitted white top by Abercrombie & Fitch that featured a functional button-up neckline, embroidered logo at the left chest, and lengthened sleeves. She decided to pair it up with a pair of brown cargo pants with a relaxed fit throughout. The pants feature multiple functional pockets and are definitely a streetwear inspiration. She completed the look with a pair of black and white Nike Dunk sneakers However, the highlight of her attire was the Louis Vuitton Montsouris PM.

Shanaya Kapoor's Louis Vuitton Bag

Shanaya’s stylish Louis Vuitton Montsouris PM which is approximately worth Rs. 2,23,248 is made up of the iconic LV Monogram canvas and cowhide leather and features a Louis Vuitton buckle along with leather drawstrings. The bag is definitely a beaut but it's equally practical with its roomy interior and a handy outside zipped pocket. It’s definitely the perfect travel companion. The actress chose to keep her makeup to the minimum and was spotted carrying a pair of black shades.

While the newcomer has always had her airport style on point, this time she stepped with her entire family who looked dapper as well. Sanjay Kapoor was spotted in a plaid shirt paired with a comfortable pair of blue denim and sneakers while Maheep Kapoor was spotted in a black blazer paired with a pair of skinny blue denim. Jahaan Kapoor decided to go with a comfy red hoodie and a pair of army print cargo.

