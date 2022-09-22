Shanaya Kapoor in a Love and Friends mini dress and Jimmy Choo bag is a 'blue-ty' to behold
Shanaya Kapoor's latest colour-blocked look is the kind of blues we want to stay stuck in forever and beyond. We love it!
As autumn takes over, blazers and dresses are re-welcomed and that is something Shanaya Kapoor illustrated yesterday as she headed to an event in Mumbai. And if you're someone who hasn't relegated these and filtered them out entirely from your closet, what we're here to discuss, fashion, of course, won't sound alien to you. For the big Jimmy Choo night, the Bedhadak actress looked fashionable soaked in a colour-blocked look that proves when done right, it's bound to exceed.
We've all been so invested in a little black dress, some of us are mostly grown to eclipse all other colours. Let's give you a fresh note to start a fashion month of your own, you need that pop of colour to give you a bright glam day. Time to 'blue-up' your closet soon. Where to find this Lovers and Friends Maysen dress? This one-shoulder dress can be picked up from Revolve. Fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani styled this Rs. 14,214 cerulean blue mini-ensemble for Shanaya with a baby blue blazer.
The bodycon dress consisted of a front cut-out, knotted feature, double straps, ruched bodice, and an overlap detail. She served up more fun with a pink Jimmy Choo sling avenue nappa leather bag which had double chain handles and metallic gold peep-toe stilettos. While we've strategised most of your party look, accessories are that viral trend that can look flawless at any given moment. Wear ear cuffs, drop earring, and rings and that's how simple the work can be on your shoulder. A winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a knotted hairdo were Shanaya's glam goal, what will be yours?
We'll give Shanaya's look a MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale. What do you think?
Pinkvilla OMB scale:
O: On-fleek
M: Mood
B: Blah
