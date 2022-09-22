Shanaya Kapoor in a Love and Friends mini dress and Jimmy Choo bag is a 'blue-ty' to behold

As autumn takes over, blazers and dresses are re-welcomed and that is something Shanaya Kapoor illustrated yesterday as she headed to an event in Mumbai. And if you're someone who hasn't relegated these and filtered them out entirely from your closet, what we're here to discuss, fashion, of course, won't sound alien to you. For the big Jimmy Choo night, the Bedhadak actress looked fashionable soaked in a colour-blocked look that proves when done right, it's bound to exceed.

We've all been so invested in a little black dress, some of us are mostly grown to eclipse all other colours. Let's give you a fresh note to start a fashion month of your own, you need that pop of colour to give you a bright glam day. Time to 'blue-up' your closet soon. Where to find this Lovers and Friends Maysen dress? This one-shoulder dress can be picked up from Revolve. Fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani styled this Rs. 14,214 cerulean blue mini-ensemble for Shanaya with a baby blue blazer.