Shanaya Kapoor in a Manish Malhotra saree is the shine we need in Spring

Forever blue, forever bling. As Spring emanates new energy driven by colours and fun prints, we cannot wait to see how invigorated our closets can look. We've officially or rather hurriedly declared that winter is over but not to mention we cannot stop being a sucker for incredible sarees so all our savvy investments will be made on non-heavily-layered outfits. Shanaya Kapoor's latest OOTN is definitely approachable and we fully recognise the change in a season as warm as this one can make us get used to.

Between holidaying, shooting for advertisements, turning brand ambassador for multiple brands, and dancing elegantly, Shanaya's style is always giving an edgy flair. Again, she opted for a desi look which is learnable and fashionable. As a guest to a wedding, we understand that your sartorial juices are hovering over creative references but there's one that can help you join that wave. One may argue that sequins aren't new on the fashion horizon. Can we think of a time when sequins aren't on the best behaviour?

Shanaya Kapoor’s blue and bright desi look in a sequin saree

Shanaya's shine game spilt over from the runway to Shweta Bachchan’s birthday party. The diva donned a Manish Malhotra turquoise blue chiffon saree which is suitable for all wedding celebrations as well. Available as a three-piece attire on the designer's website all for Rs. 225,000 with a saree, blouse and a petticoat, you can commit to this ensemble as the one for nighttime glam functions.

The 23-year-old's gradient blue sequin saree was styled with a satin and monotone halter neck blouse. Her plunging neckline and itsy-bitsy cropped blouse had a tantalising look. How good is it to wrap our heads around the full-sleeved blouses and now focus seriously on all mini and hot blouses? Shanaya Kapoor's straight and side part hairdo was successfully beautiful as her bright glossy pout and eye makeup with blue eyeshadow and black kohl.

