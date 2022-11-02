Shanaya Kapoor in an Alexander Wang co-ordinated set is a chic birthday girl; Yay or Nay?

Hello November babies, it's your happy birthday month! Is your checklist queue-up with lists of fashion, beauty, or some much-needed buys? Some of us just need that good push or say even better an official license to splurge all out. It's Shanaya Kapoor's born day today and the outfit plans that she had up her sleeve for last night's dinner with her family and friends were rather surprising. Often spotted out and about in maxi dresses, crop tops, and jeans, she banned all of these and showed up in a co-ordinated set. This girl knows what it takes to make news, stand out in understandable terms.

The 1999-born girl headed to a restaurant in Mumbai with Ananya Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, and others. She was seen in what could also be identified as loungewear. Shanaya relied on a cola-hued T by Alexander Wang's two-piece combo. Available at Revolve, you could get these for a warm assurance of comfort all while looking chic on you. Style tips overload ahead.

If you're someone who would root for a dress as your birthday outfit, the Bedhadak actress had a different head start in mind as is clearly shown here. The fabrics blend range from viscose to nylon, elastane, and more. This China-made top included short sleeves, a bodycon fit, logo mentions, and a partial scoop neckline. To give you a bit more detail of what makes it luxe, it costs about Rs.23,471.60.

Shanaya Kapoor is a Happy Birthday girl in an Alexander Wang outfit

Eyeing on a top alone wouldn't suffice when you can give it a better finish than with regular pants. Her high-waisted and straight-fit pants worth Rs.28,824.77 entailed the brand's logo printed in white on both sides and she kept her top untucked. But while all was well for so long, we are divided on the colour choice of her mini bag. It screams party time but in this context, the metallic pink evokes a not-so-impressive feeling. The handbag looks similar to the one that Malaika Arora carried this year to Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday party. Hers was blue, glossy, and best of Balenciaga with a single top handle and crocodile skin effect. The hourglass XS cute candy costs approximately Rs.1,60,911.20.

Shanaya's white flat footwear and studded earrings were good, matchy picks. Her makeup had a nice dewy look, that's her signature and we're glad the diva didn't leave it behind. Her side-parted straight hairdo perfectly pleased us.