Shanaya Kapoor in Balenciaga gives an edgy twist to a denim-on-denim look

Shanaya Kapoor recently shook the internet as she dropped pictures of her iconically bold denim-on-denim look on the ‘gram. The actress is seen sporting a Balenciaga denim jacket styled in an edgy way that bored the brand’s name monogrammed in bold teamed up with a pair of baggy denim jeans to give her a raw and edgy finish. Shanaya Kapoor’s daring denim look can be your sartorial guide to sporting an oversized silhouette like a pro. All you need to do is scroll on.

Shanaya Kapoor in Balenciaga

Shanaya Kapoor served up a Balenciaga denim-on-denim look, including a Balenciaga denim jacket that was reverse-styled to unconventionally and sartorially flaunt the back monogram right in front. The Balenciaga Embroidered Back Logo Denim Jacket was paired with baggy pair of denim in a similar shade tucked into the waist for a super raw low waist that gave a daring flash of her toned midriff. Shanaya being the fashion risk-taker, ditched on a top or a shirt making the denim-on-denim look , a sartorial sensation. The strong glam denim look encapsulates a fierce and gender-fluid fit in an oversized silhouette . The extra-large washed denim jacket featured a spread collar and long sleeves along with classic button cuffs.

The styling of the look was a sartorial affair that certainly exudes fierceness. Take cues from the denim-on-denim styling that has certainly taken a sultry turn courtesy of Sasha Jairam. To take the raw vibe to another level Shanaya went bare feet and proved that when styled well an oversized statement-making denim look can be a sultry success. Amit Thakur played with the actress's voluminous hair to give the actress a messy yet stunning layered hairdo to add to the aesthetic. For the makeup, Shanaya sought Riddhima Sharma's glamming skills to add just the right glam to the fit that featured shimmery mascara-adorned eyes, clear glossy lips, and a generously highlighted face. Hop on to the oversized denim trend through the bold route and take styling cues from the Bedhadak actress to make jaws drop.

Shanaya’s denim-on-denim look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

