Shanaya Kapoor in Prints By Radhika lehenga personifies chic floral glamour; Yay or Nay?
Shanaya Kapoor is in a tropical state of mind. Her lehenga is here to back this statement. Ready to head to a wedding or gear up for the mega festival season? This style guide is all yours.
You can't blame us if we're back at the lehenga lovin' phase. It will happen a little too much this festive month, it's time we all get used to it. Lehengas have a storied history of being banked upon for they employ a timeless touch of royalty. Shanaya Kapoor continues to charm us and we are here to wear it and twirl away (Hope the manifestation works in our favour). Everything feels better when we have the best lehenga to behold and that's why you need to read this edit.
Statements are in your future (we mean in October). Keep your old lehengas aside, we need to talk flower power and lehengas. We know you didn't miss the first term, happens, who doesn't love the print? We don't know what season you're in, Shanaya just had a crazy hot one. Look at her ensemble from Prints By Radhika. This not only looks like a dream but also fits like one. Her blouse shows it all.
From the designer's Tropical Gardenia collection, this Rs. 90,000 combo is a personification of modern elegance. With hues like red, white, and green, this is full of allure with gold embroidered sequins, nakshi, and cutdana. The quarter-sleeved blouse is for the bombshell in you with a plunging V neckline, side cut-outs contributed by the tie-up feature at the back. It's all spice and nice with the midriff kept bare. The voluminous maxi and high-waisted skirt get their shape from the double-layered cancan. Her pink lipstick, bindi, winged black eyeliner, and side-swept wavy hairdo, all that prettiness, we can't stop looking at her!
Shanaya's desi look gets ON-FLEEK on our #OMB scale. What do you think?
Pinkvilla OMB scale:
O: On-fleek
M: Mood
B: Blah
For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion
Also Read | Kriti Sanon's holiday blues are the chicest in a Mango jumpsuit and Jacquemus shirt; Yay or Nay?