Shanaya Kapoor in Prints By Radhika lehenga personifies chic floral glamour; Yay or Nay?

You can't blame us if we're back at the lehenga lovin' phase. It will happen a little too much this festive month, it's time we all get used to it. Lehengas have a storied history of being banked upon for they employ a timeless touch of royalty. Shanaya Kapoor continues to charm us and we are here to wear it and twirl away (Hope the manifestation works in our favour). Everything feels better when we have the best lehenga to behold and that's why you need to read this edit.

Statements are in your future (we mean in October). Keep your old lehengas aside, we need to talk flower power and lehengas. We know you didn't miss the first term, happens, who doesn't love the print? We don't know what season you're in, Shanaya just had a crazy hot one. Look at her ensemble from Prints By Radhika. This not only looks like a dream but also fits like one. Her blouse shows it all.