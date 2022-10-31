Shanaya Kapoor in Urban Outfitters Jumpsuit is the ultimate denim dream

Recently stepped out for Ananya Panday’s birthday celebration, Shanaya Kapoor was spotted slaying an all-denim jumpsuit by Urban Outfitters. The figure-hugging denim jumpsuit definitely made a fashion statement. Here is how to recreate the classic jumpsuit look.

Shanaya Kapoor in Urban Outfitters Denim Jumpsuit

Denim jumpsuits aren’t the first wardrobe choice when we think of party outfits, but Shanaya Kapoor with her chic look proves denim look is definitely a classic. The Urban Outfitters Della Denim Collared Jumpsuit is the perfect all-denim ensemble in classic blue that features a slim-fitting silhouette, collared neckline, sleeveless style, and a flared finish. The striking outfit has a front zip closure with a deep neckline, cinched waist, below the ankle length, jean pocket detailing, and embroidered back pockets. The UO outfit is worth $109.00 or Rs. 9013. Shanaya paired her all-denim look with a stunning red Prada bag which added the perfect splash of color to her monochrome outfit along with classic pair of square-toe two-strap sandals in white.

If you want to style your look like Shanaya, you must go with a sleek ponytail, a minimal pair of studs along with a dewy makeup finish, that includes pink lips and a healthy pink flush. Although the newcomer kept her makeup and accessories to a minimum her denim look definitely stole the show.

While we cannot get over Shanaya’s OOTD, Ananya Panday’s bright ensemble also stood out. Other celebrities who attended Ananya’s birthday bash included Aryan Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Navya Nanda among others.

Shanaya’s denim look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

