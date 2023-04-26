Shanaya Kapoor is a Puma girl in a stylishly-sporty monochrome outfit

And, off she goes in style. Thoughts? It is black and sporty-spice. She may have joined Puma and its coolness, folks. Shanaya Kapoor is often seen in outfits from this brand when in the city and on vacations. Here you go there is a new look to get us talking and wondering about this newfound serious love. Pictures are testaments the world cannot deny and maybe new beginnings are not so far away from us. Is anything getting brewed, chic girl? Often roped in by myriad brands as their brand ambassador, the young girl and her colour-co-ordinated set have our attention at this minute.

She was spotted at the Mumbai airport today in an athleisure outfit. Shanaya's travel getup included more brands than one and that is clever styling. Get ready to look comfortable and also very cool. Everyone is rocking sleeveless and featherlight outfits like it is normal and it turns out that it is the truth. Considering the state of travelling out and again, it is normal to pick outfits that sit very easily and stylishly on us. As an avid jet-setter who likes her style to be sporty, the 23-year-old wore a black and white ensemble this time and proved again that she is a sneakerhead.

Shanaya Kapoor aces her airport look

Why so awesome and how can you act on it? The hype here is not wrong. Shanaya's OOTD featured a top with a cropped hem, zipper, brand's signature logo print and contrast white stripe detail on both sides. Her sweatpants bore a bootcut fit and an elasticated waistband placed in a tiered way.

Bags aren't just an essential in most of our wardrobes. At times, we make it more than that - factors such as luxury and how new a bag becomes important. Shanaya styled her look with white sneakers and her carried-before Louis Vuitton Montsouris PM backpack worth Rs. 2,27,171.87 . Made in an International setting, her expensive accessory entailed a monogram coated canvas, gold-hue hardware, adjustable leather straps, a front zipper detail, magnetic buckle closure with leather drawstrings, a top handle and cute little charms (add yours and customise as she did).

It is approachable and conveniently functional. Enough said. Or maybe not? How many outfits would you style this bag with? Put brown into your mood board soon and frequently turn to black and white outfits for this backpack dearest. Wow, new haircut alert. Are bangs for Spring a thing? The stunner showed off her straight hairstyle and ample glow on her skin.

Are you not a makeup person? Apply a tinted lip balm.

Do you like her outfit? Let us know in the comments section.

